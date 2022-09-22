Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & specialFit*Life*TravelSarasota, FL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
Related
snntv.com
How to prepare for tropical storm Ian
SARASOTA- There is just about 3 to 4 days until potential impact by tropical storm Ian. Sarasota Emergency Management Chief, Edward McCrane, told SNN how to prepare for times like these. “They should be monitoring local news, watching our social media, our website, and picking up a disaster planning guide...
snntv.com
Savannah’s oldest candy store comes to Sarasota
If you have a sweet tooth then you’re in luck! Savannah’s oldest candy store has moved in to St Armand’s circle. “We started as a candy company in Savannah, Georgia in 1973. We’re about to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year,” said Kelley Cale, Vice President of marketing at River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.
snntv.com
Chocolate festival for children with cancer
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN TV)- Restaurants, bakeries, and Golf and Country Clubs came with tables filled with chocolate for anyone to go and fill up a box with. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Children's Cancer Center. The purpose of the event is to give back to the...
snntv.com
Schools open Monday, sandbag locations detailed around Suncoast
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - Sarasota County schools announce that public schools will remain open Monday but may close Tuesday to open as shelters. The county will update the community on Monday. Sarasota County has also announced locations open for sandbags Monday. They are:. Twin Lakes Park (6700 Clark Road), Sarasota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
Manatee County sandbag locations announced
MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County declares a local state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Ian. The county's commission held an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon. County administration Scott Hopes said this allows county staff to perform any emergency actions needed during the storm. No shelters have been opened, but residents with special needs can register here.
snntv.com
Shooting leaves one Osprey man dead
OSPREY (SNN TV) - A shooting early Saturday morning leaves one Osprey resident dead. The incident took place at the intersection of Highland Road and Westview Drive. Details are limited right now but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the community. Residents that live nearby...
snntv.com
Friday Football Fever - Week 5: September 23rd
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Week 5 of Friday Football Fever is here, and SNN the exclusive home of high school football highlights here on the Suncoast!. Parrish Community 28, LaBelle 20 (Thur. 9/22) Moore Haven 41, IMG Blue 15 (Thur. 9/22) IMG National 41, Central (AL) 26. IMG White 27, American...
snntv.com
Sarasota clergyman sentenced to life in prison
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Bishop Henry Lee Porter Sr. was sentenced on Friday afternoon after a jury convicted him in June of two counts of Capital Sexual Battery upon a Child Less than 12 years of Age. Judge Thomas Krug sentenced the 74 year old to two consecutive life sentences.
Comments / 0