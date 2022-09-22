ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

snntv.com

How to prepare for tropical storm Ian

SARASOTA- There is just about 3 to 4 days until potential impact by tropical storm Ian. Sarasota Emergency Management Chief, Edward McCrane, told SNN how to prepare for times like these. “They should be monitoring local news, watching our social media, our website, and picking up a disaster planning guide...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Savannah’s oldest candy store comes to Sarasota

If you have a sweet tooth then you’re in luck! Savannah’s oldest candy store has moved in to St Armand’s circle. “We started as a candy company in Savannah, Georgia in 1973. We’re about to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year,” said Kelley Cale, Vice President of marketing at River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.
SAVANNAH, GA
snntv.com

Chocolate festival for children with cancer

PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN TV)- Restaurants, bakeries, and Golf and Country Clubs came with tables filled with chocolate for anyone to go and fill up a box with. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Children's Cancer Center. The purpose of the event is to give back to the...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
snntv.com

Schools open Monday, sandbag locations detailed around Suncoast

SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - Sarasota County schools announce that public schools will remain open Monday but may close Tuesday to open as shelters. The county will update the community on Monday. Sarasota County has also announced locations open for sandbags Monday. They are:. Twin Lakes Park (6700 Clark Road), Sarasota.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Sarasota, FL
snntv.com

Manatee County sandbag locations announced

MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County declares a local state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Ian. The county's commission held an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon. County administration Scott Hopes said this allows county staff to perform any emergency actions needed during the storm. No shelters have been opened, but residents with special needs can register here.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Shooting leaves one Osprey man dead

OSPREY (SNN TV) - A shooting early Saturday morning leaves one Osprey resident dead. The incident took place at the intersection of Highland Road and Westview Drive. Details are limited right now but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the community. Residents that live nearby...
OSPREY, FL
snntv.com

Friday Football Fever - Week 5: September 23rd

BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Week 5 of Friday Football Fever is here, and SNN the exclusive home of high school football highlights here on the Suncoast!. Parrish Community 28, LaBelle 20 (Thur. 9/22) Moore Haven 41, IMG Blue 15 (Thur. 9/22) IMG National 41, Central (AL) 26. IMG White 27, American...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota clergyman sentenced to life in prison

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Bishop Henry Lee Porter Sr. was sentenced on Friday afternoon after a jury convicted him in June of two counts of Capital Sexual Battery upon a Child Less than 12 years of Age. Judge Thomas Krug sentenced the 74 year old to two consecutive life sentences.
SARASOTA, FL

