More ARPA Funding Available for Loudoun Nonprofits
New applications are open for American Rescue Plan Act funding for nonprofit organizations helping Loudoun residents’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $2.5 million is available in this round of grants. The funding will support organizations working to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic through immediate relief to low-income residents, while also addressing pre-existing health, economic and social disparities.
Loudoun Deputies Seek Exxon Robbery Suspect
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Thursday night at a Sterling gas station. According to the report, shortly after 11 p.m. Sept. 22, a man entered the convenience store of the Exxon gas station located on the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard. He walked around the store before exiting and walking back inside several times before he reached over the counter and attempted to take items from the clerk. He then grabbed the clerk’s arms and pulled her, taking the items. He fled the store.
Sterling Truck Driver Charged in Fatal Crash
Virginia State Police have charged a Sterling man with reckless driving following an investigation of a fatal crash in Fauquier County. According to the report, the crash happened at 1:12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in Opal. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on Rt. 29 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound through the intersection on Rt. 17. The Harley-Davidson had a green light.
