The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Thursday night at a Sterling gas station. According to the report, shortly after 11 p.m. Sept. 22, a man entered the convenience store of the Exxon gas station located on the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard. He walked around the store before exiting and walking back inside several times before he reached over the counter and attempted to take items from the clerk. He then grabbed the clerk’s arms and pulled her, taking the items. He fled the store.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO