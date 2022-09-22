Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
firststateupdate.com
WDEL 1150AM
fox29.com
FOX43.com
2 women shot in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
firststateupdate.com
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Newark
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve. (Newark, Del.-19702) On Friday (9/24) at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the 800 block of Sandburg Place and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers immediately located the second victim, a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Responding officers rendered aid to both teens prior to the arrival of the New Castle County Paramedics.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint
(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: 1 dead after chaos breaks out at illegal car event in New Jersey
WILDWOOD, N. J. — At least one person is dead after deadly chaos broke out in the street in New Jersey on Saturday. The Action Cam from our sister station WPVI was on the scene in Wildwood, capturing the mayhem. A number of smashed vehicles, and a huge police...
fox29.com
Police: Fight between men, women erupts into deadly shooting on South Street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - South Street experienced another night of violence after shots rang out on the popular Philadelphia street this weekend. Police say a fight between a group of men and women erupted into gunfire on the 400 block of South Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old man was...
Pittsburgh Driver Charged With Killing Two Victims During H2Oi Event In Wildwood
A Pittsburg driver has been charged will killing two people and trying to flee during the H2oi car meetup Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wildwood, authorities announced. Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, and then two pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Confirm Two Teens Shot After Football Game, Seeking Witnesses
Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
nccpdnews.com
MAN DIES AFTER BEING PINNED UNDER VEHICLE – ARUNDEL
(Wilmington, De 19808) On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck. Officers and paramedics from the New Castle County Division of Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the male however, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Pair Charged With Shooting Eight With Pellet Gun Near UD Campus
Newark Police have arrested two in connection incident that lead to multiple calls for service, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said on Thursday evening at about 7:52, Newark Police responded to the area of South College Avenue and East Delaware Avenue for a report of a person shot by a water pellet. The victim reported that while walking on South College Avenue, a black Mercedes drove by and the occupants shot the victim with a water pellet said Rubin. The victim was not injured.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Burglary in Applecross
The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigations Section, Property Squad, is currently investigating a residential burglary in the community of Applecross. (Wilmington, Del.-19807) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 200 block of S. Ashview Lane (Applecross) for the report of a burglary investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
firststateupdate.com
Two Seriously Injured In Knife Attack Saturday Morning
Just before 4:20 on Saturday morning rescue crews and police responded to a home in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Wilmington for reports of a stabbing in progress. Arriving crews found two patients, mad and a woman, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both patients suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
WGMD Radio
Shooting Injures Two in Middletown
Middletown Police were called for a shooting on Bunker Hill Road at the roundabout at the entrance to Appoquinimink High School around 9:15 Friday night. There was a football game Friday night between Appoquinimink and Middletown. Police located two gunshot victims who were transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or by email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov or call Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.
