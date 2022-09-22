Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Kendrick High School Hosts first-ever Battle of the Bands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kendrick High School Mighty Marching Cherokees hosting their Inaugural High School Battle of the Bands on the campus of Columbus State University. The rivalry involving 12 different high school bands from both Georgia and Alabama. Kendrick High School’s band director coordinated this friendly competition.
WALB 10
Peanut Festival returns to Plains
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
WTVM
Author of ‘The Columbus Stocking Strangler’ visiting Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the late 70s, people in Columbus and Phenix City were scared to death when several women, most of them older - were raped and killed -strangled to death with their own stockings. Carlton Gary was eventually arrested and convicted in the 1980′s of being the...
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
Alabama woman marks 108th birthday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of one Georgia family’s loved one and son. Friday night family and friends gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell […]
alabamanews.net
Opelika Man Killed in Lee County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say an Opelika man has been killed in a single-car crash. State troopers say 19-year-old Nicholas Northern was killed when the Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. The wreck happened at around 2:48PM Saturday on Lee County 145, about eight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Opelika man dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Co. 145
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Opelika man. On September 24, at approximately 2:48 p.m., 19-year-old Nicholas E. Northern, of Opelika, was killed when the 1993 Mazda Miata he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Northern was pronounced dead...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika teen dies in one-car wreck on Saturday afternoon
An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145. At about 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a 1993 Mazda Miata driven by Nicholas E. Northern, 19, left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to a press release from the Opelika Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter attend 25th annual Peanut Festival parade
PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter made an appearance on Saturday at the 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pair who recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in July, were pictured...
WTVM
Remembering Columbus State University student killed in 2019
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three years ago, a Columbus gas station clerk was gunned down on the job. Tonight, family and friends of Dontrell Williams came together for a candlelight vigil and balloon release in his honor as they continue to call for justice in his murder. William’s mother tells...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
CBS 46
Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
‘It’s very angry,’ Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial vandalized
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Monday night Columbus Parks and Rec had to deliver troubling news to the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Office. One local Columbus memorial to remember the lives taken as a result of homicide was discovered vandalized. The Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial had more than 200 bricks engraved with the names of those […]
WTVM
LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a shooting on Callaway Avenue. According to officers, the shooting happened Saturday, September 24, near Callaway Stadium. Police say at approximately 11 p.m., a man was backing out of his driveway when someone shot several rounds at his car. No one was...
Movie about historical shooting at protestors to be filmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Entertainment news website Deadline has reported that a movie about a historical event, “Kent State,” will soon be filmed in Columbus. “Inspired by true events, the movie tells the story of how a family’s buried past coincides with the brutal truth of one of the most significant events in American history, […]
Tuskegee outpaces Allen in high scoring game
Allen pushes Tuskegee before the Golden Tigers come through with the SIAC victory. The post Tuskegee outpaces Allen in high scoring game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WTVM
Local sorority hosts community health fair at Valley Healthcare Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This past Saturday was ‘Stay Well Columbus Day’ - a day to help increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. All three local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated along with the Cobb Institute and ‘We Can Do This’ campaign hosted a community health fair at the Valley Healthcare Center.
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway. Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.
Comments / 6