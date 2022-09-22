ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Married at First Sight' Star's Ex Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Shane Smith, who was engaged to Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton, died in a motorcycle crash in South Australia early Wednesday morning. He was 38. A 45-year-old male passenger was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said, reports News.com.au. Smith was killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after crashing...
Daily Mail

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admits her ex-fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape - after the bikie boss and father of her two little boys was killed in a motorbike crash

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admitted that her bikie former fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape for the reality show. Senior Rebels boss Shane Smith, 38, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Adelaide's north-east early Wednesday morning. The father-of-four died at the scene,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Popculture

Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anny Francisco Posts Sweet Tribute Honoring Late Son Adriel

90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco shared a sweet tribute on what would’ve been her late son Adriel Hassan’s first birthday. “A day like today, my blue prince was born, I was full of emotions, we lived so many moments together, I never thought I wouldn’t have you forever,” Anny, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 7, alongside a compilation of heartwarming moments with her son. “It’s been hard to face that you are no more. Only God knows how I feel … I always think of you in everything I do and wherever I am, I’m always thinking of you. You will always be my Prince Charming. I love you forever my beautiful fatty.”
In Touch Weekly

Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes

Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
The List

Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
