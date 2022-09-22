Cleveland police struggling to hold officers accountable, including for fatal shootings, monitor’s report says

Read full article on original website
Ohio police sergeant arrested by his own department
A Lorain police sergeant has reportedly found himself on the other side of the law.
cleveland19.com
Lorain police sergeant arrested and charged following off-duty incident with 2 other officers
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sergeant with the Lorain Police Department was arrested and charged Thursday following an off-duty incident involving two other officers, according to Chief Jim McCann. Sgt. Kenneth Zapolski, a 28-year-veteran of the Lorain Police Department, was arrested Sept. 22, according to a press release. McCann confirmed...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting, crash in Summit County, police say
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police said officers took a man into custody Sunday in connection to a deadly shooting and crash. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the area of Dailey Road for a motorcycle crash, according to police. But after arriving to the scene, officers learned...
Lorain PD arrest fellow sergeant in connection with off-duty incident
Lorain Police Department arrested Lorain police sergeant Kenneth Zapolski on Thursday as a result of an off-duty incident involving two other off-duty officers, according to a press release from LPD.
WKRC
Video: 4 Ohio citizens help officer arrest unruly speeding suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WOIO/WKRC) - The Willoughby Police Chief is praising a group of citizens who helped an officer that was dealing with a defiant driver during a traffic stop. According to police, the female officer pulled over the speeding driver, later identified as 64-year-old David Koubeck, on Sept. 10...
Cleveland Police fundraiser: $30,000 raised for officer paralyzed after drunk driver crashed into SWAT vehicle
PARMA, Ohio — Hundreds of people showed up to a fundraiser the goal: $50,000 for potentially life-changing surgery after a drunk driver hit a Cleveland SWAT vehicle two years ago, leaving the 32 year old paralyzed from the neck down. It's easy to see how loved Officer Jon Rodriguez...
Man arrested by US Marshals for allegedly fatally shooting pregnant woman
A man wanted by Akron Police was arrested on Thursday by US Marshals for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant woman.
Walker finds handgun in roadway: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A man went to the police station Sept. 6 about property he found in the street. He said he was walking his dog on Fry Road near Ivy Lane when he noticed a firearm in the middle of that road. He picked up the firearm that was in a holster and immediately drove to the police station. The weapon was not on file as missing. It was loaded with a bullet inside the chamber, but there was no gun magazine. Police test fired it. It was in working condition. Police now have the weapon. The next day the man returned to the station with a gun magazine he found near the scene he saw the handgun. Police determined it likely belonged to the found handgun. Police fired the weapon and sent the shell casings for lab research.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After several swatting incidents in Northern Ohio Friday, the Cleveland FBI is calling out those who make these serious threats. They said in a statement that they take these incidents very seriously, because they put innocent people at risk. Swatting, the act of making a hoax...
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
clevelandurbannews.com
Dorothy "Annie" Todd is sworn in as deputy police chief in Cleveland, becoming the highest ranking woman in the CDP....She succeeds Joellen O'Neill, who retired....Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com
Newly promoted Cleveland Deputy Police Cheif Dorothy "Annie" Todd. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. September 24, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie D....
Cleveland Police Hiring Practices Are ‘Alarming’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Feds say
City leaders want oversight to end, but federal monitor says police are not compliant in “significant and critical areas.”
Warren police investigate mausoleum break-in
It happened at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum.
‘100% crap’: Akron police chief responds to accusations against department
Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett on Friday was very candid addressing accusations against his department and his officers that he says have resulted in threats against the officers, distrust of his department and division within the community.
Woman sets herself on fire, police officer burned in Richfield traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A woman set herself on fire following a traffic stop in Richfield, injuring a police officer attempting to help her, authorities say. The police officer was treated for burns, while the woman remains hospitalized after an incident that began about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Wheatley Road and Interstate 77, Richfield’s police chief, Michael Swanson, said in a statement.
cleveland19.com
Emergency responders find shooting victim near Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials said a man was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, was found with a gunshot wound near the Syrian Cultural Garden on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
cleveland19.com
Most video of Summit County court worker attacked by deputies, judge “destroyed”
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County court appointed psychologist was attacked by a judge and then tackled by deputies for entering an employee entrance to the courthouse, according to a newly filed lawsuit. The incident happened on September 15, 2020 when Dr. Curtis Williams was leading a mental...
Officers investigate multiple reports of stolen vehicles: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Cook Avenue. A male resident called the police department at 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 15 to report a vehicle was stolen from his driveway. The complainant said he believed he forgot the keys in the car. Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. A woman...
Sovereign citizen’s car stereo creates international incident at Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
Disorderly conduct, obstructing official business: Wall Street. Several Pinecrest visitors flagged down a passing police lieutenant around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 regarding a white convertible with gold wheels playing music very loud and causing a disturbance. Police spotted a car matching that description in the Whole Foods parking lot, with...
Man accused of selling drugs cut with fentanyl that led to three overdose deaths in Cleveland, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland man is accused of selling drugs cut with fentanyl that led to three people’s overdose deaths. Reyes Sanchez-Borrero, also known as Luda, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing controlled substances and one count of possessing a gun with a felony record.
