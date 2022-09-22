The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to soaring energy prices, prompting fears that drivers will avoid buying them. The RAC said charging an electric car using public charge points on a pay-as-you-go basis has risen by 42 per cent in just four months. It said electric car (EV) owners who use “rapid” public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.The hike in price means drivers who only use the public network to charge vehicles pay around 18p per mile for electricity, compared to 19p a mile for...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO