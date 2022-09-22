Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby's Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Get A Response From 50 Cent
Things have been rocky in DaBaby's career ever since his infamous Rolling Loud appearance, where he practically set himself up to be canceled. Not only did he get accused of being homophobic following an attempt to engage with the crowd but he also brought Tory Lanez out on stage, a year after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)
The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Opening Narration, Episode Title Revealed
“Dearest gentle reader, we’ve been apart for far too long.”. That, in case you’re wondering, isn’t just the opening line of this article… As just revealed at Netflix’s annual TUDUM, festival, it’s also the first line of Bridgerton Season 3, read by Nicola Coughlan, aka Lady Whistledown herself.
Gizmodo
Stranger Things
Stranger Things’ recent fourth season might have been epic in length, but it seems Netflix managed to edit a few things out—namely the bloopers in this reel of outtakes, several of which suggest that the actors on the show know that fans are eagerly anticipating seeing a blooper reel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Bond' producers say they love Idris Elba - but don't celebrate just yet
The world may finally have to let go of Idris Elba playing James Bond.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 25, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Sunday, September 25, 2022?
Gizmodo
The Witcher Prequel Blood Origin Releases This Christmas
Elven Michelle Yeoh will be the gift worth opening from under the tree this year. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher: Blood Origin—a prequel series about the calamity known as the “Conjunction of the Spheres” that gave rise to the world of the Continent seen in Andrzej Sapkowski’s smash-hit fantasy world—will debut on Christmas Day this year, just in case you planned on doing anything other than sitting in front of a TV for several hours.
CNET
Netflix Shares New 'Squid Game' Season 1 Footage at Tudum Fan Event
Squid Game fans got a weekend surprise on Friday night when Netflix dropped an unreleased scene from the first season of the wildly popular Korean show about a deadly tournament focused on children's games. The clip closed out a half-hour presentation previewing Netflix's Korean slate -- the sneak peeks kicked off the streaming service's second annual Tudum global fan event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latto Serves Body Ody Ody In A Yellow Lace-Up Dress
Latto is bringing "Big Energy" to the fashion game, and we like it.
The Verge
Nintendo is releasing the first Mario movie trailer next month
Nintendo and animation studio Illumination will be debuting the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Mario movie on October 6th at New York Comic Con. We don’t know exactly what to expect from the trailer yet, but fingers crossed that we’ll finally get to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice.
Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Adios, Schitt's Creek. Sayonara, The Notebook. If you've got a free weekend coming up, these are the Netflix titles to binge, because next month they're disappearing from the platform. Thankfully, we have all month to rewatch 8 Mile and Bridget Jones's Diary; plus, they're adding a ton of great titles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo fans are already firing blue shells at the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer
Nintendo fans remain intensely skeptical about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Let’s face it, they’re right to have their doubts: the last Mario movie has gone down in cinematic history as a bizarre disaster, Chris Pratt voicing the iconic character still feels like a very odd choice, and there are lingering doubts as to whether the plot-light video games even should be a extended to feature-length.
TODAY.com
Netflix releases first clip from ‘Bridgerton’ Queen Charlotte spin-off
“Bridgerton” fans were treated to several sneak peeks during Netflix’s Tudum Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. In addition to Nicola Coughlan reading Lady Whistledown’s first newsletter of season three, which will center on her character Penelope Featherington, Netflix debuted the first clip from “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”
Gizmodo
Final Destination 6
Towards the start of the year, news broke that New Line Cinema was aiming to bring back the Final Destination franchise with a new installment, since it’s been over a decade since the fifth film. After much searching, the film has finally found its directors in Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. The duo are responsible for the 2018 film Freaks, which you may recall that we really liked, and they got the job for the new Final Destination flick by having a moment that probably wouldn’t be out of place in one of the films.
Gizmodo
The Cloverfield Franchise Will Continue... Eventually
Cloverfield, the 2008 found-footage creature feature, has received a surprising number of sequels that have had very little to do with each other but are still in the same universe. I’ll be honest; I don’t understand it, but Deadline reports that there is a new Cloverfield franchise film in the works, this time with Babak Anvari in talks to direct.
Your Next Click: iOS 16 brings new features to iPhone
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Even for those who haven't gotten the newest iPhone, iOS 16 still provides some pretty cool new updates!The new software has one feature that allows you to copy objects in your pictures!To do this, you just need to tap and hold down on the picture, and you'll see a white line can over the object. From there, you can copy or share the item. There are some limitations keeping you from being able to superimpose the copied image onto another picture in your photo album. For those with duplicate photos and videos, the new software will allow you to delete those duplicates.To do this, in your photo albums, you can scroll down and see a folder for 'Duplicates' and easily merge videos and pictures. You can also delete videos from this screen, which is helpful if you have multiples of something you don't even need.Another awesome feature is to be able to fix typos or edit something that was auto-corrected.You now will have time to edit messages, but it's limited -- with a two minute timeframe.For more information about other new features that come with iOS 16, click here.
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
Comments / 0