PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Even for those who haven't gotten the newest iPhone, iOS 16 still provides some pretty cool new updates!The new software has one feature that allows you to copy objects in your pictures!To do this, you just need to tap and hold down on the picture, and you'll see a white line can over the object. From there, you can copy or share the item. There are some limitations keeping you from being able to superimpose the copied image onto another picture in your photo album. For those with duplicate photos and videos, the new software will allow you to delete those duplicates.To do this, in your photo albums, you can scroll down and see a folder for 'Duplicates' and easily merge videos and pictures. You can also delete videos from this screen, which is helpful if you have multiples of something you don't even need.Another awesome feature is to be able to fix typos or edit something that was auto-corrected.You now will have time to edit messages, but it's limited -- with a two minute timeframe.For more information about other new features that come with iOS 16, click here.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO