ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NGhx_0i6FAw7j00

In one of the most intriguing division matchups of Week 3, Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills make the trip to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins completed an improbable comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. But overcoming the Bills — a team expected by many to reach the Super Bowl this season — is another problem entirely. Will Allen or Tagovailoa prevail in this matchup loaded with offensive weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 game:

Bills at Dolphins odds, moneyline and over/under

TUA TALK: Miami QB's breakout game puts NFL on notice about him and Dolphins' potent offense

POWER RANKINGS: Bills, Chiefs remain 1-2, but Dolphins among two new teams in top five

INJURY UPDATE: Buffalo Bills lose starting safety Micah Hyde to season-ending neck injury

NFL Week 3 odds, predictions and picks

Steelers vs. Browns | Saints vs. Panthers | Texans vs. Bears | Chiefs vs. Colts | Bills vs. Dolphins | Lions vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Patriots | Bengals vs. Jets | Raiders vs. Titans | Eagles vs. Commanders | Jaguars vs. Chargers | Rams vs. Cardinals | Falcons vs. Seahawks | Packers vs. Buccaneers | 49ers vs. Broncos | Cowboys vs. Giants

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 36, Dolphins 28

Buffalo easily looks like the best team in the league, with no significant weaknesses on either offense or defense — and even special teams, for that matter. Miami showed against the Ravens that it can score points in a shootout. But Buffalo, right now, is simply too strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WJAJ_0i6FAw7j00
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after connecting for a touchdown during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) ORG XMIT: NYOTK Matt Durisko, AP

Safid Deen: Dolphins 33, Bills 30

I’m calling the upset. The Dolphins have lost seven straight to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. But it’s about time the rivalry swings back in Miami’s favor. The big X-factor in this game will be star Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who had a hand in ending Buffalo’s playoff dreams in two straight seasons. No one strikes fear in the Bills like Hill has, and will, with Tua Tagovailoa targeting him plenty in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 35, Dolphins 20

Only a homer takes the Dolphins in this meeting of 2-0 AFC East rivals. The pressure Josh Allen and crew bring by piling up points is doubled by the Bills’ defensive excellence. Nice early start, Miami, but now for some reality.

Jarrett Bell: Bills 31, Dolphins 28

Nate Davis: Bills 30, Dolphins 23

Tyler Dragon: Bills 34, Dolphins 20

RANKING PLAYOFF VIABILITY: Which NFL teams can survive 0-2 start to 2022 season?

NFL NEWS, DELIVERED: Breaking news, in-depth analysis delivered to your inbox. Sign up here!

SEASON PREDICTIONS: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bills injury updates on S Micah Hyde, DL Ed Oliver

As the Bills head to South Florida for a noon matchup against a red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, they have seen a tough challenge get tougher. Buffalo released an injury update on its website today reporting that the team expects to be without four starters: two in the secondary, in safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, and two defensive tackles, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Jackson, Hyde, and Phillips all left Monday night’s game with injuries, while Oliver will miss his second straight contest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Reyes
Person
Jaylen Waddle
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Week 3#American Football#Texans#Dolphins Lions#Patriots#Jets Raiders#Chargers#Cardinals Falcons
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering this week having won their first two contests, and this could be their toughest contest yet. Miami looked to find their offensive rhythm in the second half of last week’s battle with the Baltimore Ravens, scoring five touchdowns in the final two quarters. However, the health of left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard will play a huge part in deciding this outcome.
NFL
People

Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's kids were in the stands Sunday Tom Brady's kids were there to cheer their dad on in during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' latest game, the team's first at home. However, wife Gisele Bündchen did not attend. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took the field at Raymond James Stadium against the Green Bay Packers, but not before getting some hugs from his children. Brady's mother and sisters brought the kids. Brady's three children — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12,...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

615K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy