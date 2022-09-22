Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

The Detroit Lions are playing with passion, but will that be enough to power Dan Cambell's squad past Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings in a tough NFC North road contest?

Jared Goff, D'Andre Swift and the Lions have a formidable road opponent in Kirk Cousins' Vikings. Which up-and-coming team steps up and takes momentum from this matchup in what should be a tight race in the division? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Lions vs. Vikings Week 3 game:

Lions at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Vikings (-6.5)

Moneyline: Vikings (-270); Lions (+220)

Over/under: 51.5

More odds, injury info for Lions vs. Vikings

BIG PLAYS: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown named NFC Player of the Week

POWER RANKINGS: Bills, Chiefs remain 1-2, but Dolphins among two new teams in top five

NFL ROUNDTABLE: Aside from the Buffalo Bills, which 2-0 team has been most impressive?

NFL Week 3 odds, predictions and picks

Steelers vs. Browns | Saints vs. Panthers | Texans vs. Bears | Chiefs vs. Colts | Bills vs. Dolphins | Lions vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Patriots | Bengals vs. Jets | Raiders vs. Titans | Eagles vs. Commanders | Jaguars vs. Chargers | Rams vs. Cardinals | Falcons vs. Seahawks | Packers vs. Buccaneers | 49ers vs. Broncos | Cowboys vs. Giants

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 25, Lions 22

Minnesota will bounce back and it will be glad it’s not playing Monday night or in primetime where Kirk Cousins has inexplicably struggled. The Lions, meanwhile, have shown they have plenty of fight and are actually one of the more reliable against the spread picks recently, covering five of their last six.

Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 23-7 win over the Packers in Week 1. Brad Rempel, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Vikings 34, Lions 27

Kirk Cousins failed again like he typically does in primetime against the Eagles, but will have the friendly confines of home and a 1 p.m. ET start to help him. Star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will also get back on track after being shut down by Eagles corner Darius Slay. The Lions were able to score at least 35 points in their first two games, but they’ll come up short in their first road game of the season.

Lance Pugmire: Vikings 27, Lions 20

Despite looking flat in Philadelphia Monday night, the new week and divisional consequences stoke Minnesota to victory here. After seeing what he did to Justin Jefferson, Detroit is kicking itself for losing Darius Slay.

Jarrett Bell: Lions 27, Vikings 24

Nate Davis: Vikings 27, Lions 24

Tyler Dragon: Vikings 24, Lions 20

RANKING PLAYOFF VIABILITY: Which NFL teams can survive 0-2 start to 2022 season?

NFL NEWS, DELIVERED: Breaking news, in-depth analysis delivered to your inbox. Sign up here!

SEASON PREDICTIONS: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup