ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Is Donald Trump coming back to Facebook? Facebook may lift ban in January, exec says

By Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Facebook may lift former President Donald Trump’s suspension in January, Meta Platforms executive Nick Clegg said Thursday.

Trump lost his direct link to supporters when he was booted from the nation's top social media platforms after the Capitol siege.

Returning to Facebook would be a boon for political outreach and fundraising should Trump run for president again in 2024. In 2016 and in 2020, Trump tapped Facebook to energize his base and raise campaign cash.

Without his social media bullhorns, he has relied on his Truth Social app which has a much more limited reach.

At an event sponsored by news organization Semafor, Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, said the company would consult experts and weigh the risk of public harm.

Is Trump embracing QAnon more openly?: Salute from crowd, music at Ohio rally suggest closer ties.

Trump probes: Trump Save America PAC's legal spending skyrockets to $3.9M in August as probes intensify

“When you make a decision that affects the public realm, you need to act with great caution,” Clegg told Semafor Editor at- Large Steve Clemons. “You shouldn’t throw your weight about.”

Trump had 35 million followers on Facebook and also had a presence on Instagram.

CEO Susan Wojcicki said last year that YouTube would lift the Trump ban “when we determine the risk of violence has decreased.”

Twitter permanently barred Trump. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is trying to quash his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has indicated that he would allow Trump back on the social media platform where he had more than 88 million followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdx92_0i6FAtTY00
This photo illustration shows an image of former President Donald Trump reflected on a phone screen that is displaying the Truth Social app. STEFANI REYNOLDS, AFP via Getty Images

The de-platforming of Trump sparked outrage among conservatives who said Facebook and other major social media platforms routinely censor their speech.

At the time Trump called Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube "a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country."

Angelo Carusone, president of liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America, issued a statement.

“Nick Clegg confirmed what we have known and warned about all along: Facebook has every intention of restoring Donald Trump’s account," Carusone said.

"Clegg could have easily noted that Trump’s active promotion of QAnon and continued attempts to overturn the 2020 election would not only be a violation of Facebook’s policies but is certainly an indicator of real-world harms that make it unlikely the platform will restore his account. Instead, he indicated that, as when Trump was active on the platform, Facebook remains unwilling to apply or enforce its own rules against Trump."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Donald Trump coming back to Facebook? Facebook may lift ban in January, exec says

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Donald Trump Reportedly Said About Losing The Election: 'We're Never Leaving' The White House

Donald Trump reportedly had a shocking and ridiculous message for his White House aides in 2020, as written in a new book. According to Maggie Haberman, author of upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, the twice-impeached former president allegedly told his staff, “We’re never leaving,” despite infamously losing the electoral and popular votes in the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says

A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The List

The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Clegg
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Clemons
Person
Susan Wojcicki
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Media Matters For America#Conservative Media#Meta Platforms#Truth Social#Qanon
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Salon

Trump is not "above the law" in government records case: former White House official

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) According to CNN contributor Alyssah Farah Griffin — who serves as Donald Trump's White House director of strategic communications — her former boss should be held to account for taking top secret documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort and leaving them sitting around.
POTUS
AOL Corp

As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted. Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper,...
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

615K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy