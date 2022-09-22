ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Pickens Museum puts monumental sculpture on display in Ponca City

Body “Osage Warrior in the Enemy Camp” was commissioned by Pickens Museum and is on temporary display for the next few weeks at 2401 Coppercreek in Ponca City. “I invite the public to drive by and see it,” says Hugh Pickens, Executive Director of Pickens Museum. “You can get out of your car and come over next to it if you wish to take photos but for safety reasons, please stay off the trailer.”
PONCA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Practice Squad#Exhibition Game#College Baseball#Osu#Division
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
madillrecord.net

Riders hold memorial ride for fallen soldiers

The American Veterans Motorcycle Club held a ride to honor fallen service members on September 17. More than 20 riders from the Muskogee and Oklahoma City chapters were part of their annual “Ride to Honor” event. The riders went kick stands up in Carter County and traveled through...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff radio logs Sept. 22-24

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:05 a.m. a deputy arrested a subject during a traffic stop. No other information was logged. At 7:07 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Cheria Lyn Clinkingbeard. She was arrested. At 7:04 a.m. a deputy arrested Brent Trepton...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kgou.org

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy