I was terrified of getting kicked out of the Air Force for my bad financial habits, and it helped me clean up my act in 3 major ways

Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
A recently graduated 23-year-old living in a converted school bus shares her tips on how to maximize your chance of finding a remote job
Mackenzie Gilligan is looking for a remote job that won't underplay her skills and allow her to continue traveling while she lives in a van.
"You have enough money. You could pay for everyone's food" Man tricks fiance into paying for him and his friends
Couples have to discuss money, especially when one of the partners earns more than the other. They need to come to a common ground on who should pay for what and their individual contributions to the household.
I delete 1,000 unread emails a day. Here's how I weed through messages and got over the anxiety of missing an important one.
Diana Lee says that she's "rarely missed an important email" with this strategy and that she immediately deletes anything with a generic subject line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
My dad was always an extreme penny-pincher, sometimes to a fault, but applying his lessons helped me buy 2 homes in New York
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My dad had many creative ways...
25 People Who Got Rich Later In Life Are Sharing What Surprised Them Most About It, And I've Truly Never, Ever Thought About Wealth This Way
"One friend asked me for $18,000, but to please not tell his wife and he would pay me back. A family member also asked me to help pay down their credit card debt, which was over $49,000 (!!!!!)."
A Gen Z cashier making $13 an hour says she 'acts her wage' to protect her mental health: 'This is not the sum total of your entire life. This is literally just a job.'
"It's not giving up, it's not not doing the work. It's just understanding that this is the work I was hired to do," Claire, 22, told Insider.
See inside the luxury bunkers where the super-rich reportedly plan to save themselves from a future apocalypse
Companies like Vivos and Rising S offer luxury shelters with amenities that include underground pools, gardens, horse stables, and entire villages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a sleep expert – here’s my easy tip to stop your partner from snoring and it won’t cost a thing
THERE’S nothing more annoying than trying to sleep, but being kept awake all night by an irritating snoring partner. While there are a number of different tricks and remedies to help sort this problem, one expert has revealed two simple tips to stop your partner snoring. Don’t worry, you...
Business Insider
Many millennials still go to the bank of mom and dad, but at age 60, I'm learning, slowly, to accept my daughter's financial support
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. After years working for nonprofits, I...
Washington Examiner
Air Force Academy cadets told to stop using gendered terms like 'mom and dad'
The U.S. Air Force Academy is reportedly instructing its cadets to avoid using gendered terms such as "mom and dad" or "boyfriend [and] girlfriend" in its diversity and inclusion training. The training tells cadets they should seek to "include all genders," use "person centered language," and "recognize diverse family formation"...
Comments / 0