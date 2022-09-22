"A little traumatized," said Ahmed Nasser, the owner of Nasser Pharmacy in Dearborn. Nasser's surveillance cameras captured three men come into his pharmacy on Wednesday. Then men demanded that his employees give them drugs. The three suspects can be seen jump over the counter and force two employees on the floor. "They came in and pretended they were dropping off a prescription and then hopped over the counter, he told us he not going to hurt us if we cooperate with him," Nasser explained. Nasser said he didn't remember seeing a gun during the robbery, however, he said he wasn't taking any chances...

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO