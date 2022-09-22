ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mark
3d ago

Reading this article was like “your driving a Chrysler from Pontiac to Saginaw going 35 mph. You elect to drive side streets at 5 miles below the posted speed limit. How long will it take you to get to Saginaw?”…..

Get it together people
3d ago

Why these same type of dudes keep doing this , is it a badge of honor to go to prison, do they wake up and say "I think today I want to commit a crime and get arrested, " this is truly a sad lost generation with no soul 😔 😕

TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
Caught on Camera: Dearborn Pharmacy Robbed

"A little traumatized," said Ahmed Nasser, the owner of Nasser Pharmacy in Dearborn. Nasser's surveillance cameras captured three men come into his pharmacy on Wednesday. Then men demanded that his employees give them drugs. The three suspects can be seen jump over the counter and force two employees on the floor. "They came in and pretended they were dropping off a prescription and then hopped over the counter, he told us he not going to hurt us if we cooperate with him," Nasser explained. Nasser said he didn't remember seeing a gun during the robbery, however, he said he wasn't taking any chances...
TPD responds to car shooting, finds vehicle with no one inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a car shooting early Saturday morning. TPD said only one vehicle was found at the scene and it was driven into a backyard with bullet holes, but no one was inside. According to police, there are no...
Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman

Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin

A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
Police: 24-year-old dies in crash after ejected from vehicle

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another. Flint Township Police said that officers responded to southbound I-75 at Corunna Road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. after getting reports of a crash. Investigators said that a black Chevrolet Impala was...
Thief steals mail, package from Canton home

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
Teen sentenced on reduced charge for fatal shooting outside Erebus in Pontiac

A Detroit teenager who fatally shot a man outside a haunted house attraction two years ago was sentenced recently in Oakland County Circuit Court on an amended charge. At a sentencing hearing Sept. 20, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham ordered Damon Terelle, 19, to spend 17 to 50 years in prison for the death of Douglas Reese, 29, of Detroit. Reese was killed in a parking lot on Perry Street, across from Erebus, on Sept. 27, 2020, following a purported dispute the two had while waiting in line at the Halloween-themed attraction. Terrelle was 17 at the time.
