Waterbury, CT

styleweekly.com

Slideshow: Stop the Killing rally on Sunday, Sept. 18

About 100 people chanted “save our children” and “stop the killing” on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18 while holding signs, posters and photos of loved ones killed by gun violence. They took over the streets, marching from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the steps...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This rally comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Woman dead in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of block of Elgin Terrace. After arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman was shot. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
cvillecountry.com

Shooting death in apartments behind Albemarle Square

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say they’re not related, but another shooting within a week in apartments behind Albemarle Square, this one resulting in a death. Police were called to a parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments shortly before 9:30 Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers at arrived and found a gunshot victim in critical condition. That person was transported to UVa where they died a short time later.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Juvenile escapes kidnappers in Hopewell

Hopewell Police made two arrests shortly after a juvenile was able to escape two alleged kidnappers: William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico. The Hopewell Police Department reported that on the evening of Tuesday, September 13, William Gardner and Amanda Muldez convinced the juvenile to meet them at an undisclosed location in Richmond and go with them to Hopewell, which is where the victim began to feel unsafe and was able to escape. It is also reported that Gardner and Muldez denied the victim of calling the police and/or their family on the phone. They were both charged with felony abduction and preventing the use of the 911 emergency service.
HOPEWELL, VA
FOX59

Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced

RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
RICHMOND, IN
fox5dc.com

DEA warns new street drug nitazene just as deadly as fentanyl

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A new drug that the DEA said is every bit as dangerous and deadly as fentanyl has authorities in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia very concerned. "It is extremely, extremely lethal and deadly," explained Jarod Forget, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Washington division. "The drug cartels are continuing to change, and they’re evolving. They’re trying new chemicals, new drugs. We’ve seen a transition in how fentanyl is pedaled. Now, we’re seeing counterfeit pills and rainbow-colored fake pills that we’re seeing in our society, and now of course we’re seeing it in this new class of drug called nitazene."
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

Virginia becomes latest GOP-led state to launch election fraud unit

MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — On Friday morning, onetime election official Michele White sat near the back of a northern Virginia courtroom by her lonesome, no attorney to represent her for a hearing on felony corruption charges. White, 51, has been charged with corrupt conduct by an elections officer and...
VIRGINIA STATE
