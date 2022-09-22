Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slideshow: Stop the Killing rally on Sunday, Sept. 18
About 100 people chanted “save our children” and “stop the killing” on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18 while holding signs, posters and photos of loved ones killed by gun violence. They took over the streets, marching from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the steps...
Virginia cold case database grows with new cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- In the months since its initial launch, the Virginia State Police's cold case database has grown, giving new hope to those impacted by unsolved homicides and disappearances across the state.
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This rally comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a...
Woman dead in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of block of Elgin Terrace. After arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman was shot. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia launches Cold Case website: Bringing attention to unsolved crime mysteries
As families, friends and law enforcement gather Sunday for the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, many are hopeful that Virginia’s new Cold Case website will help renew the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved. The website is a searchable database that features information, photographs,...
City buildings to be closed in Richmond Monday as community mourns fallen officer
RICHMOND — City buildings and offices will be closed in Richmond Monday as the community comes together to mourn a fallen officer. On social media the City of Richmond said the buildings and offices will be closed for Officer Seara Burton’s memorial services. Her funeral will be Monday...
Shooting death in apartments behind Albemarle Square
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say they’re not related, but another shooting within a week in apartments behind Albemarle Square, this one resulting in a death. Police were called to a parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments shortly before 9:30 Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers at arrived and found a gunshot victim in critical condition. That person was transported to UVa where they died a short time later.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Woman killed at Richmond apartment complex
While Richmond Police said it appeared that the woman was shot, the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Juvenile escapes kidnappers in Hopewell
Hopewell Police made two arrests shortly after a juvenile was able to escape two alleged kidnappers: William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico. The Hopewell Police Department reported that on the evening of Tuesday, September 13, William Gardner and Amanda Muldez convinced the juvenile to meet them at an undisclosed location in Richmond and go with them to Hopewell, which is where the victim began to feel unsafe and was able to escape. It is also reported that Gardner and Muldez denied the victim of calling the police and/or their family on the phone. They were both charged with felony abduction and preventing the use of the 911 emergency service.
Former Virginia band director facing 8 sex-related charges involving teens
A former Powhatan High School band director is now facing eight sex-related charges as he waits for his next hearing in October.
Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced
RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
Former Walmart worker convicted of murdering Chesterfield mother
A two-decades long investigation into the disappearance and murder of Chesterfield mom Linda Lunsford ended when a jury convicted her boyfriend, John Howard, with first-degree murder Friday night.
DEA warns new street drug nitazene just as deadly as fentanyl
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A new drug that the DEA said is every bit as dangerous and deadly as fentanyl has authorities in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia very concerned. "It is extremely, extremely lethal and deadly," explained Jarod Forget, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Washington division. "The drug cartels are continuing to change, and they’re evolving. They’re trying new chemicals, new drugs. We’ve seen a transition in how fentanyl is pedaled. Now, we’re seeing counterfeit pills and rainbow-colored fake pills that we’re seeing in our society, and now of course we’re seeing it in this new class of drug called nitazene."
Hair theft ends in Richmond shooting
There have been 784 incidents of shoplifting in Richmond so far in 2022, according to Richmond Police records last updated on September 18, 2022.
Virginia becomes latest GOP-led state to launch election fraud unit
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — On Friday morning, onetime election official Michele White sat near the back of a northern Virginia courtroom by her lonesome, no attorney to represent her for a hearing on felony corruption charges. White, 51, has been charged with corrupt conduct by an elections officer and...
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man on a motorcycle killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
Virginia man pushes for 'cost-effective tool' to prevent drunk driving
Mike Goodove holds on tight to a picture of him and his younger brother Jeffrey at the University of Virginia in 1990. It’s the last photo ever taken of the pair.
Brothers killed while fishing in Virginia
Kenny Ellett and John Jackson were loving and sweet, John's wife said when asked about her husband and brother-in-law.
Crime Insider: Teen accused of killing Henrico girl tried to escape jail
The teen accused of killing a 13-year-old girl last year in Henrico as she was walking home from school tried to escape from jail on Friday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
