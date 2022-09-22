Read full article on original website
Related
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Khloé Kardashian's Chrome French Manicure Features Another Fun Trend
Image Source: Getty/SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 / Contributor. Khloé Kardashian's latest manicure combines trending colors and elevated nail art for a look that's both fashionable and classic. The entrepreneur posted a video unboxing a new limited-edition launch from Kendall Jenner's tequila line. 818, putting her gorgeous chrome french manicure on full display.
"RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Stars Prepare to Lip-Sync to Lady Gaga in Exclusive Clip
"RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" season two is getting down to the wire, and in a new exclusive clip from Friday's episode, the finalists discover what artist they'll be lip-syncing to next. The identities of the show's contestants were unveiled in the show's previous episode, meaning that Backstreet Boys member...
Harry Styles Wipes Away Tears at Final Madison Square Garden Show
Harry Styles got teary-eyed on stage for the final show of his month-long slate of performances at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 21. The "As It Was" singer wrapped up his 15-show run at the venue and was surprised with a permanent banner that will hang from the rafters to acknowledge his accomplishment.
RELATED PEOPLE
House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
Heidi and Leni Klum Match in Edgy Outfits at Milan Fashion Week
Supermodel mother-daughter duo Heidi and Leni Klum were spotted at Milan Fashion Week, where they attended the About You runway show at Zona Farini on Sept. 20. Coordinating their looks flawlessly for the red carpet arrival, Heidi opted for the more ornate design of the two: a sparkling, embellished oversize blazer from Falguni Shane Peacock India with a plunging neckline, which she wore as a dress, teamed with black spandex over-the-knee boots from Casadei.
Margot Robbie Ditches Barbie Pink For a Black Cutout Cape Dress at the "Amsterdam" Premiere
Setting aside her neon "Barbie" wardrobe for the "Amsterdam" premiere, Margot Robbie made a stylish red carpet appearance in London on Sept. 21. Joined by director David O. Russell and her fellow castmates — including Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Andrea Riseborough — the actress arrived in a black cutout dress with a sheer floor-length cape by Celine. Her sheer cape wrapped around her neck like a statement scarf and trailed behind as she floated through Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
"She Hulk"'s Patty Guggenheim — aka Madisynn — Improvised With Her Cat During Her Audition
Patty Guggenheim auditioned for her breakout part in "She-Hulk" as Madisynn via Zoom in her apartment thanks to the pandemic. And then, she tells POPSUGAR, during the video call in question, her cat jumped into her lap. "So I got to improvise with my cat a little bit, and it was really fun," she recounts. Luckily, Guggenheim was already an improv pro, since she spent years training and performing with the Groundlings in LA. So really, it's no wonder her comedic character has made such a splash.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's Everything We Know About the Love Lives of the "Vampire Academy" Cast
Peacock just took another stab at reimagining original shows with new twists and updated storylines with "Vampire Academy," which began streaming on the platform on Sept. 15. The show is based on the novel series by Richelle Mead and tied to the 2014 film of the same name. "Vampire Academy"...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's "Crossed Lines" That "Sometimes Rip Me From Sleep" in Birthday Essay
Gwyneth Paltrow is taking time to reflect on her past in a new essay in honor of her 50th birthday. In a post shared on her Goop blog on Sept. 22, the 49-year-old actor reflected on the passage of time and contemplated mistakes she's made throughout her life. "My errors,...
Is "Partner Track"'s Arden Cho Single? Here's the Deal
Arden Cho, the star of Netflix's latest romance legal drama "Partner Track," has been in the spotlight for well over a decade, but she's managed to keep her love life private. In the series, the actor plays Ingrid Yun, a tenacious lawyer who's determined to climb up the corporate ladder and become a partner at her law firm, all while navigating a love triangle with her former fling, Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood), and the doe-eyed Nick Laren (Rob Heaps).
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Dress Has a Lace-Up Back Threaded Through Silver Rings
Priyanka Chopra knows how to do date-night style. On Sept. 21, the "Matrix Resurrections" actor was photographed on an evening out with husband Nick Jonas in New York City, where the pair swung by her Indian restaurant, Sona, in the Gramercy neighborhood. She chose a comfortable yet elegant look for the outing, wearing a fitted black Khaite dress alongside the singer's vibrant ensemble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Margot Robbie's Supermodel Nails Are a Chic Nod to the '90s
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Contributor. Margot Robbie is once again championing the minimal-manicure aesthetic with her latest nail look. On Sept. 21, the actor attended the premiere of her latest film, "Amsterdam," in London, England, wearing a '90s-supermodel manicure that perfectly complemented her spellbinding Celine gown.
Lizzo Sparkles in a Thigh-High Slit Skirt For Tour Promo Teaser
Lizzo is currently gearing up for her fall North American tour, Lizzo: The "Special" Tour. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram yesterday, Sept. 22, to post a reel promoting the highly anticipated tour. In the video, she pops up from underneath a stage, lip-syncing to her single "The Sign," with an onscreen caption that reads, "POV YOU GOT TICKETS TO MY TOUR." She wore a pink embellished iridescent bodysuit with a coordinating wraparound thigh-high slit skirt. The Yitty founder paired the cowlneck bodysuit/skirt combo with matching pink combat boots, which appeared to be embellished in crystals. Lizzo captioned the post, "I CANT BELIEVE WE IN SUNRISE FLORIDA TOMORROW 😫😫😫."
Kaley Cuoco Gets a Hair Zhuzh: "I'm Ready For a Change"
Kaley Cuoco is a fresh bronde with a new haircut to match. The actor captured the process of getting a hair refresh on her Instagram Story, and her followers were in for an adventure from start to finish. "I'm ready for a change; can you handle this?" Cuoco asked her...
Olivia Rodrigo Posed With Alanis Morissette in a '90s-Inspired Slip Dress
There's something so effortlessly cool about a slip dress. It's the kind of trend that doesn't have to try too hard, making it a quintessential staple in any It girl's closet. Olivia Rodrigo styled hers in true Y2K fashion at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala, featuring a white satin slip with black lace trim, delicate black lace detailing across the bodice, and a matching lace choker. She paired the slightly vampy look with a bold red lip and wore her dark hair all the way down with small braids throughout, giving the lightweight silhouette of her outfit more autumnal energy.
Machine Gun Kelly's Light-Up, Color-Changing Nails Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Machine Gun Kelly's latest manicure is his most advanced yet. The rocker routinely swaps out his nail art, especially since the launch of his own nail-polish brand, Un/Dn Laqr, last year. More recently, however, Kelly went high tech with checkered nail art featuring light-up technology. In the video of his...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Are Back in the Rom-Com Game For Netflix's "Your Place or Mine"
We've fallen in love with both Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher before, and we're ready to do it again. Both actors are getting back to their romantic-comedy roots with the upcoming Netflix film "Your Place or Mine." Netflix confirmed the film's release date in September and teased the upcoming rom-com...
Tems Performs "No Woman, No Cry" Live For the First Time at the Global Citizen Festival
Tems's stunning cover of "No Woman, No Cry" was first heard in the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but hearing the Nigerian-born singer perform the Bob Marley song live is a whole new experience. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Tems performed "No Woman, No Cry" live for the first time at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana. Her performance was captured by fans, who can be heard singing along to the song's emotional refrain of "everything's gonna be alright" in a video shared on Twitter.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0