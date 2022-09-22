ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

POPSUGAR

Khloé Kardashian's Chrome French Manicure Features Another Fun Trend

Image Source: Getty/SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 / Contributor. Khloé Kardashian's latest manicure combines trending colors and elevated nail art for a look that's both fashionable and classic. The entrepreneur posted a video unboxing a new limited-edition launch from Kendall Jenner's tequila line. 818, putting her gorgeous chrome french manicure on full display.
The Independent

House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
POPSUGAR

Heidi and Leni Klum Match in Edgy Outfits at Milan Fashion Week

Supermodel mother-daughter duo Heidi and Leni Klum were spotted at Milan Fashion Week, where they attended the About You runway show at Zona Farini on Sept. 20. Coordinating their looks flawlessly for the red carpet arrival, Heidi opted for the more ornate design of the two: a sparkling, embellished oversize blazer from Falguni Shane Peacock India with a plunging neckline, which she wore as a dress, teamed with black spandex over-the-knee boots from Casadei.
POPSUGAR

Margot Robbie Ditches Barbie Pink For a Black Cutout Cape Dress at the "Amsterdam" Premiere

Setting aside her neon "Barbie" wardrobe for the "Amsterdam" premiere, Margot Robbie made a stylish red carpet appearance in London on Sept. 21. Joined by director David O. Russell and her fellow castmates — including Christian Bale, Rami Malek, and Andrea Riseborough — the actress arrived in a black cutout dress with a sheer floor-length cape by Celine. Her sheer cape wrapped around her neck like a statement scarf and trailed behind as she floated through Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
POPSUGAR

"She Hulk"'s Patty Guggenheim — aka Madisynn — Improvised With Her Cat During Her Audition

Patty Guggenheim auditioned for her breakout part in "She-Hulk" as Madisynn via Zoom in her apartment thanks to the pandemic. And then, she tells POPSUGAR, during the video call in question, her cat jumped into her lap. "So I got to improvise with my cat a little bit, and it was really fun," she recounts. Luckily, Guggenheim was already an improv pro, since she spent years training and performing with the Groundlings in LA. So really, it's no wonder her comedic character has made such a splash.
POPSUGAR

Is "Partner Track"'s Arden Cho Single? Here's the Deal

Arden Cho, the star of Netflix's latest romance legal drama "Partner Track," has been in the spotlight for well over a decade, but she's managed to keep her love life private. In the series, the actor plays Ingrid Yun, a tenacious lawyer who's determined to climb up the corporate ladder and become a partner at her law firm, all while navigating a love triangle with her former fling, Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood), and the doe-eyed Nick Laren (Rob Heaps).
POPSUGAR

Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Dress Has a Lace-Up Back Threaded Through Silver Rings

Priyanka Chopra knows how to do date-night style. On Sept. 21, the "Matrix Resurrections" actor was photographed on an evening out with husband Nick Jonas in New York City, where the pair swung by her Indian restaurant, Sona, in the Gramercy neighborhood. She chose a comfortable yet elegant look for the outing, wearing a fitted black Khaite dress alongside the singer's vibrant ensemble.
POPSUGAR

Margot Robbie's Supermodel Nails Are a Chic Nod to the '90s

Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Contributor. Margot Robbie is once again championing the minimal-manicure aesthetic with her latest nail look. On Sept. 21, the actor attended the premiere of her latest film, "Amsterdam," in London, England, wearing a '90s-supermodel manicure that perfectly complemented her spellbinding Celine gown.
POPSUGAR

Lizzo Sparkles in a Thigh-High Slit Skirt For Tour Promo Teaser

Lizzo is currently gearing up for her fall North American tour, Lizzo: The "Special" Tour. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram yesterday, Sept. 22, to post a reel promoting the highly anticipated tour. In the video, she pops up from underneath a stage, lip-syncing to her single "The Sign," with an onscreen caption that reads, "POV YOU GOT TICKETS TO MY TOUR." She wore a pink embellished iridescent bodysuit with a coordinating wraparound thigh-high slit skirt. The Yitty founder paired the cowlneck bodysuit/skirt combo with matching pink combat boots, which appeared to be embellished in crystals. Lizzo captioned the post, "I CANT BELIEVE WE IN SUNRISE FLORIDA TOMORROW 😫😫😫."
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo Posed With Alanis Morissette in a '90s-Inspired Slip Dress

There's something so effortlessly cool about a slip dress. It's the kind of trend that doesn't have to try too hard, making it a quintessential staple in any It girl's closet. Olivia Rodrigo styled hers in true Y2K fashion at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala, featuring a white satin slip with black lace trim, delicate black lace detailing across the bodice, and a matching lace choker. She paired the slightly vampy look with a bold red lip and wore her dark hair all the way down with small braids throughout, giving the lightweight silhouette of her outfit more autumnal energy.
POPSUGAR

Tems Performs "No Woman, No Cry" Live For the First Time at the Global Citizen Festival

Tems's stunning cover of "No Woman, No Cry" was first heard in the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but hearing the Nigerian-born singer perform the Bob Marley song live is a whole new experience. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Tems performed "No Woman, No Cry" live for the first time at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana. Her performance was captured by fans, who can be heard singing along to the song's emotional refrain of "everything's gonna be alright" in a video shared on Twitter.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

