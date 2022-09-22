Patty Guggenheim auditioned for her breakout part in "She-Hulk" as Madisynn via Zoom in her apartment thanks to the pandemic. And then, she tells POPSUGAR, during the video call in question, her cat jumped into her lap. "So I got to improvise with my cat a little bit, and it was really fun," she recounts. Luckily, Guggenheim was already an improv pro, since she spent years training and performing with the Groundlings in LA. So really, it's no wonder her comedic character has made such a splash.

