Columbia, MO

One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site

By Matthew Sanders
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A dump truck overturned at a job site in west Columbia on Thursday, trapping the driver inside until rescuers arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were called to Louisville Drive and City Hill Court a little before 1 p.m. on a report of a man trapped inside an overturned dump truck. The Columbia Fire Department as well as Boone County Fire Protection District were there to extricate the victim. According to a PIO from the Columbia Fire Department, the victim was able to be rescued within five to seven minutes, and quickly transported to a hospital. Fuel leakage was reported, but the scene was deemed safe quickly by fire officials. A contractor at the site who declined to be identified by name said the driver was bringing in a load of gravel and got too close to the edge of an embankment, sliding down the side and landing on the side of the truck.

The driver was alert and responding to others, the contractor said. According to the fire department, the victim had only minor injuries.

Other details were not immediately available.

