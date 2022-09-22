Read full article on original website
Just How Much Of Our Minnesota Lottery Funds Support MN Wildlife?
Every time we go fishing, (Which is not often enough,) people start talking about fishing limits and requirements in Minnesota. "Isn't the Lottery supposed to support our wildlife needs in Minnesota? Why don't they just create more fish hatcheries, rather than put limits on the size of fish we can keep?" Good questions, right?
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 52 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations jumped quite a bit. In total, 13,251 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Whoops, Minnesota Could Be Collecting More Money From THC Edibles
Now more than ever there are lots of different ways Minnesota residents can legally purchase THC products whether, in gummy form, liquid, and now seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts in food and drinks. Every time someone buys a THC product whether...
One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?
One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
redlakenationnews.com
Departing nurses are a concern for Minnesota hospitals amid contract talks
Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. Training had been hands-off during the pandemic...
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
Now that it's officially fall, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Land of 10,000+ Lakes & This County Has More Than Any Other
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
KIMT
Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect the people and property of Minnesota, and...
bloomberglaw.com
Minnesota THC Legalization Puts Workplace Drug Testing in Limbo
Minnesota employers are on edge about potential liabilities stemming from their drug testing policies in the wake of the state’s recent legalization of consumable products containing the active ingredient in marijuana. The law, which took effect in July, allows anyone 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing...
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
ktoe.com
More Details About Minnesota’s Swatting Calls
(Minneapolis, MN) — There were 14 swatting calls at schools across Minnesota, and police are all but certain they came from the same person. The BCA gave an update on its investigation into this week’s rash of calls about fake, active shootings at local schools. Investigators say schools from International Falls to Fairmont, and of course in the Twin Cities got calls. The BCA says Minnesota is not alone. Investigators say other states saw similar swatting calls, which gave them a heads-up the calls were fake.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients
Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
KIMT
BCA continues to investigate "concerning" swatting trend; promotes See it, Say it, Send it app
ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're continuing to learn more about the hoax 911 calls made to Minnesota dispatch centers this week as part of a large swatting campaign. The false calls were made about active shooters at school districts cross the state. On Wednesday in Rochester law enforcement agencies were called...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
How Many of Minnesota’s Ten Tallest Buildings Can You Name?
When it comes to big cities and tall skyscrapers, Minnesota can't compare with some of the biggest cities in the country like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles -- but we've got our own tallness going on. Here are the tallest buildings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- and...
KEYC
Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz , the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Metro Transit discuss the state’s ongoing, increased public safety presence this morning. Gov. Walz said Minnesota has a very low tolerance for crime and safety is...
mprnews.org
CO2 pipeline proposal draws mixed reactions in SW Minn.
A proposal to build a pipeline across five states to connect biofuel plants with permanent carbon storage is drawing mixed reactions in southwestern Minnesota, where one leg of the project would run. Under the plan put forth by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would funnel CO2 emissions from ethanol...
fox9.com
3 things to know: Voting early in Minnesota starts Friday
It's election season in Minnesota and early voting started Friday, 46 days before the Nov. 8 midterm election. FOX 9's Theo Keith details three things to know before you cast your vote.
