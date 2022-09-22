ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Comments / 0

Related
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

The City Council is Set to Vote on Massive Development Projects at the Great Park … Without Any Input from the City’s Planning Commission or Irvine Residents Who Will be Impacted

Pereira’s remarkable “Irvine Master Plan” led to the creation of one of California’s most desirable cities, and arguably the best-planned community in America. However, Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo are systematically unraveling our City’s Master Plan — ignoring Irvine’s long history of good planning and good government. Khan and Kuo are effectively giving away valuable land for massive commercial development in our Great Park.
IRVINE, CA
danapointtimes.com

South Coast Water District Candidates Run Unopposed, to Be Appointed to Board

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Dana Point, CA
City
Yorba Linda, CA
City
Brea, CA
San Clemente, CA
Government
Dana Point, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA

Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake

A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM

IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thelog.com

A Historical Walk-Through of Orange County

Orange County has a rich heritage for locals and tourists to discover. The 133-year-old county is home to 41 cities, six of which compose the county’s coastline. One of those six cities is San Clemente, nicknamed the “Spanish Village by The Sea.” Founded on Feb. 27, 1928, after a few years of development by Ole Hanson, an American politician.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Supportive Housing#State Housing#Low Income Housing#Fair Housing#Housing Element Update#Rancho Santa Margarita
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

28 Best & Fun Things to Do in San Clemente (CA)

Looking for the best and fun things to do in San Clemente, CA? There are quite some fun places to visit in this city. San Clemente is a city along the coast in Orange County, about sixty minutes from Hollywood Land in California, United States. San Clemente had a population...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

Former OC School of the Arts Student Sues District

A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school's founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained Friday.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Guest Opinion: Response to the ‘Big Dig’

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
danapointtimes.com

Grom of the Week: Bella Kenworthy

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy