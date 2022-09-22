Read full article on original website
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The City Council is Set to Vote on Massive Development Projects at the Great Park … Without Any Input from the City’s Planning Commission or Irvine Residents Who Will be Impacted
Pereira’s remarkable “Irvine Master Plan” led to the creation of one of California’s most desirable cities, and arguably the best-planned community in America. However, Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo are systematically unraveling our City’s Master Plan — ignoring Irvine’s long history of good planning and good government. Khan and Kuo are effectively giving away valuable land for massive commercial development in our Great Park.
newportbeachindy.com
City of Newport Beach Issues Statement on Proposed Dredging Project and In-Harbor Sediment Plan
The California Coastal Commission is preparing to consider permitting plans for an important Newport Harbor dredging project. The City of Newport Beach has issued a statement about the critical need for this project and the rigorous environmental analysis that supports the proposal. Dredging Newport Harbor is critical to maintain safe...
danapointtimes.com
South Coast Water District Candidates Run Unopposed, to Be Appointed to Board
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake
A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
thelog.com
A Historical Walk-Through of Orange County
Orange County has a rich heritage for locals and tourists to discover. The 133-year-old county is home to 41 cities, six of which compose the county’s coastline. One of those six cities is San Clemente, nicknamed the “Spanish Village by The Sea.” Founded on Feb. 27, 1928, after a few years of development by Ole Hanson, an American politician.
Huntington Beach Might Establish New Rules For City Council Meetings
Huntington Beach City Council members could make a series of changes to the way their meetings are conducted and potentially scale back some public comment time. The proposal was spearheaded by council member Natalie Moser earlier this month, when she cited transparency as the reason to create a new set of rules and guidelines for council meetings.
‘Frightening’: Palos Verdes Peninsula fault could produce 7.8 quake, study finds
Beneath the beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula lies a newly discovered danger: a fault zone capable of producing an earthquake 45 times stronger than the devastating 1994 Northridge quake.
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
thetouristchecklist.com
28 Best & Fun Things to Do in San Clemente (CA)
Looking for the best and fun things to do in San Clemente, CA? There are quite some fun places to visit in this city. San Clemente is a city along the coast in Orange County, about sixty minutes from Hollywood Land in California, United States. San Clemente had a population...
Panoringan: Trending in Huntington Beach – Five New Restaurants (and One Remodel) Are Making Waves
Visitors often believe beaches are synonymous with summer, but O.C. cities like Huntington Beach are year-round destinations thanks to temperate coastal weather and annual events including the Pacific Airshow. Recently this beach community has upped the ante for local dining. A pandemic may have influenced a need for additional al...
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
foxla.com
Fault along LA, OC coast could unleash huge 7.8-mangitude earthquake, study shows
You look along the coastline at its beauty and you may think about the monster underneath the water, but potentially – there is one. From Santa Monica to Dana Point there is a fault line, about 70 miles give or take, that stretches across coastal Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Former OC School of the Arts Student Sues District
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school's founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained Friday.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
danapointtimes.com
Guest Opinion: Response to the ‘Big Dig’
danapointtimes.com
Grom of the Week: Bella Kenworthy
