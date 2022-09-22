Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week. In an apology letter to the university, Chancellor Sharon Gaber said the university dispatch received an incoming 911 call on Thursday regarding someone who had a […]
Diversity increases at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
Presidents Cup proves Charlotte is golf country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Johnny Harris stands near the first tee box at the Presidents Cup a few hours before the opening ceremony, and smiles when I ask him about Charlotte’s stamp on the event capturing the attention of the golf world. Why? Because this one is different. “I...
extrainningsoftball.com
Patti Raduenz Departing as North Carolina A&T Head Coach
North Carolina A&T head coach Patti Raduenz is leaving her post, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Raduenz spent the last three seasons as the Aggies’ head coach after being hired in December 2019. She led the program to a 28-85 overall record during her tenure, with a 13-27 showing in conference play.
Charlotte businesses are working to help make the 2022 Presidents Cup a success
The girl was visiting relatives when the shooting happened. One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday. Chef Lady Ren has a healthy twist on football tailgating eats. Licensed counselor Felice Hightower discusses Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte after victim...
Columbus McKinnon moving headquarters to Charlotte from New York
CHARLOTTE — Columbus McKinnon Corp. is moving its headquarters to Charlotte from the Buffalo area of New York within the next 18 months and will look to grow its local headcount. The move will include CEO David Wilson and the company’s other top three executive leaders. Eric Bormann,...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas to honor one of Channel 9′s own
CHARLOTTE — This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas is celebrating a big milestone. For the past 50 years, they’ve been shaping the lives of kids with the help of community mentors. The organization serves more than 1,500 kids in Mecklenburg, York and Cabarrus counties....
Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles sits down with WBTV's Brandon Hamilton to discuss the affordable housing issues the city is facing. Mayor Vi Lyles speaks with WBTV about violent crimes and teens in Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. Mayor Vi Lyles sat down with WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton...
North Lincoln High’s volleyball team prepping for Pink Knight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nineteen of the 24 players on the North Lincoln High School girls’ volleyball team, along with 18 adult chaperones - including some dads - signed up for our Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1. They’re driving from Lincolnton to the heart of Charlotte and the...
UNC Charlotte pens letter regarding incident involving article of faith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The chancellor of UNC Charlotte penned a letter on Friday after an incident occurred on campus earlier in the week involving a Sikh article of faith. According to the university, UNCC dispatch received a 911 call about a person with a knife inside a building on Thursday.
CMS announces tightened security measures for athletic events
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced a new safety policy for athletic events, effective Friday night. According to a Facebook post from CMS, no elementary or middle school students are to be dropped off and left unattended. The school district also says that all spectators are expected to...
‘Doing great things:’ Tuckaseegee Elementary Schools sees more than 94 percent growth during 2021-2022 school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal is keeping reading fun and helping students improve each day. Travares Hicks became the principal of Tuckaseegee Elementary School days before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Hicks quickly jumped into action and set his sights on improving reading performance for...
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
Video of female student hitting NC school administrator circulates on social media
The 47-second video showed a female high school student standing, yelling expletives and then punching an assistant principal one time in her face.
Rowan Chamber hosts Disney Institute in Kannapolis
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 120 business and community leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement on Thurs., Sept. 22, at The Laureate Center in Kannapolis. The Disney Institute was presented by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce with title sponsors: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the City of Kannapolis.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
Coronavirus updates for Sept. 22: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way North Carolina crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Play of the Night, from Lexington vs. South Davidson
This week’s play of the night comes from the Lexington vs. South Davidson game.
