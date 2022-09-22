ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WNCT

UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week. In an apology letter to the university, Chancellor Sharon Gaber said the university dispatch received an incoming 911 call on Thursday regarding someone who had a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There's a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they're on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Presidents Cup proves Charlotte is golf country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Johnny Harris stands near the first tee box at the Presidents Cup a few hours before the opening ceremony, and smiles when I ask him about Charlotte's stamp on the event capturing the attention of the golf world. Why? Because this one is different. "I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
extrainningsoftball.com

Patti Raduenz Departing as North Carolina A&T Head Coach

North Carolina A&T head coach Patti Raduenz is leaving her post, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Raduenz spent the last three seasons as the Aggies' head coach after being hired in December 2019. She led the program to a 28-85 overall record during her tenure, with a 13-27 showing in conference play.
GREENSBORO, NC
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Minnesota State
WBTV

Charlotte businesses are working to help make the 2022 Presidents Cup a success

The girl was visiting relatives when the shooting happened. One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday. Chef Lady Ren has a healthy twist on football tailgating eats. Licensed counselor Felice Hightower discusses Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte after victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Anthony Davis
Langston Hughes
St. Mary
WBTV

North Lincoln High's volleyball team prepping for Pink Knight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nineteen of the 24 players on the North Lincoln High School girls' volleyball team, along with 18 adult chaperones - including some dads - signed up for our Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1. They're driving from Lincolnton to the heart of Charlotte and the...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

CMS announces tightened security measures for athletic events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced a new safety policy for athletic events, effective Friday night. According to a Facebook post from CMS, no elementary or middle school students are to be dropped off and left unattended. The school district also says that all spectators are expected to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

'Doing great things:' Tuckaseegee Elementary Schools sees more than 94 percent growth during 2021-2022 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal is keeping reading fun and helping students improve each day. Travares Hicks became the principal of Tuckaseegee Elementary School days before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Hicks quickly jumped into action and set his sights on improving reading performance for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Livingstone College#College Board#Linus College#The Board Of Trustees#Institutional Advancement
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Chamber hosts Disney Institute in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 120 business and community leaders attended the Rowan Chamber's Disney's Approach to Employee Engagement on Thurs., Sept. 22, at The Laureate Center in Kannapolis. The Disney Institute was presented by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce with title sponsors: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the City of Kannapolis.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
