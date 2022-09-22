Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Tropical Storm Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part...
niceville.com
Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
WEAR
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
Officials release photos of possible suspects in shooting of California man in Mississippi casino parking lot
Officials have released photos of suspects they believe were involved in the killing of a California man found shot to death in a Mississippi casino parking lot. Police also believe they have found the burned-out remains of the car they believe was used in the incident. Shortly after 1 a.m....
Citrus County Chronicle
Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
niceville.com
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
WALA-TV FOX10
One person killed in a traffic accident on Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person was fatally injured in a traffic accident that happened Sunday morning. According to Mobile police, the wreck happened on Rangeline Road between Hamilton Boulevard and Baker Sorrell Road. Investigators have not released the victim’s name or circumstances surrounding...
WEAR
Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
WALA-TV FOX10
One man killed in Saturday night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released a statement regarding their investigation of a murder that happened Saturday night. “On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 8:01 p.m., officers responded to 5880 Highway 90, M & M Food Mart, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound; the victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injury.
Man arrested after holding knife to pregnant woman’s stomach: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested after allegedly beating a pregnant woman and holding a knife to her stomach after finding out the woman sent “twerking” pictures to people, according to the Pensacola Police Department. Shai Hakym Matthews, 25, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, battery, aggravated battery, […]
FOXBusiness
Slow start to hurricane season great for gulf coast business, but next storm could change that
Those on the Gulf Coast are closely watching a tropical depression in the Caribbean that could turn into a major hurricane. It could be the first storm to hit the U.S. after what's been a slow start to the season, one that's been great for businesses on the coast. Beach...
niceville.com
Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
Woman found stabbed, Pensacola man charged with second-degree murder: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in regard to a domestic violence-related homicide that happened Friday, according to officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adolph Gable, 39, was charged with second-degree murder. Upon arrival to the 700-block of Truman Avenue, deputies said an adult female victim with stab wounds was […]
Woman hit with beer bottle, held hostage: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage. Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies. According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, […]
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
