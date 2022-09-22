ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

niceville.com

Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
Pensacola, FL
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Citrus County Chronicle

Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person killed in a traffic accident on Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person was fatally injured in a traffic accident that happened Sunday morning. According to Mobile police, the wreck happened on Rangeline Road between Hamilton Boulevard and Baker Sorrell Road. Investigators have not released the victim’s name or circumstances surrounding...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

One man killed in Saturday night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released a statement regarding their investigation of a murder that happened Saturday night. “On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 8:01 p.m., officers responded to 5880 Highway 90, M & M Food Mart, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound; the victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injury.
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman hit with beer bottle, held hostage: Okaloosa Co. deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage. Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies. According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE

