Bettendorf, IA

KWQC

Thousands run in the 25th Quad Cities Marathon

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands filled the streets in Downtown Moline to kick off the 25th Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday. This year, with the New I-74 bridge being complete, brought a new course for runners. Race Director Joe Moreno said it takes a lot of teamwork to get through...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Decorating your home for fall while supporting local businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall is officially here, which could be a great opportunity to do some home decorating. Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Information:. Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire. Open Wednesday through Sunday.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
DAVENPORT, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
KWQC

September Makers Market at Iron + Grain

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Ashley Davis, owner & founder Red Barn Boutique & Iron + Grain Boutiques, invites viewers to come out to The Rust Belt/Bend on Saturday, Sept. 24th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Iron + Grain, 579 12th Avenue, East Moline for the September Makers Market.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

American Symphony on Maiden Voyage Stops in Quad-Cities Monday

He river cruise industry directly activates the Quad Cities’ riverfront and American Cruise Lines (ACL) has a new riverboat cruising the Mississippi River this season. American Symphony will stop in the Quad Cities for the first time on Monday, September 26 at River Heritage Park, Davenport. It will be unique because ACL’s American Melody will also be docked there at the same time.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location

We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
BETTENDORF, IA
977wmoi.com

Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is offering a free Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training in Galesburg at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street the week of October 24 to 27, 2022. This training enables contractors to become approved Illinois Lead Abatement Contractors, making them eligible to bid on federally funded projects. All contractors are welcome to register for this important training.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police

The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
BETTENDORF, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market

Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
GENESEO, IL
us1049quadcities.com

This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month

A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was on his way to drop his cousin off at home with some friends Wednesday night. Justin Ringenoldus said, if it were another night, he could’ve been walking along Eastern Avenue where the car eventually crashed. “We were still sitting down there...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Maintaining the Mississippi: Why Moline is asking the public to help protect the source of its drinking water

MOLINE, Ill. — The city of Moline has declared the end of September to be 'Source Water Protection Week' in honor of the source of its drinking water: the Mississippi River. Throughout the week, the city is encouraging residents to make small changes impacting the river. Whether that's switching plastic water bottles out for reusable ones, cutting back on water consumption or cleaning up along the river's shores.
MOLINE, IL

