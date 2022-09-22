Read full article on original website
KWQC
Thousands run in the 25th Quad Cities Marathon
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands filled the streets in Downtown Moline to kick off the 25th Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday. This year, with the New I-74 bridge being complete, brought a new course for runners. Race Director Joe Moreno said it takes a lot of teamwork to get through...
KWQC
Decorating your home for fall while supporting local businesses
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall is officially here, which could be a great opportunity to do some home decorating. Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Information:. Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire. Open Wednesday through Sunday.
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
KWQC
Palmer College of Chiropractic celebrates 125 years, $150M annual impact on Quad Cities’ economy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A big milestone is being celebrated by an institution that is not only prominent in the Quad Cities, but was the first and is the largest of its kind in the world. Palmer College of Chiropractic is celebrating its 125th anniversary. This episode of INSI6HT was recorded...
KWQC
September Makers Market at Iron + Grain
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Ashley Davis, owner & founder Red Barn Boutique & Iron + Grain Boutiques, invites viewers to come out to The Rust Belt/Bend on Saturday, Sept. 24th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Iron + Grain, 579 12th Avenue, East Moline for the September Makers Market.
KWQC
Several breweries partner up to raise money for active duty service members
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Topless Brewery Cruise is back this year, but for the first time raising money for a good cause. The charity of choice is Getting Heroes Home (G.H.H), an organization that helps with holiday travel and other resources. 100% of the proceeds will go to G.H.H.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
American Symphony on Maiden Voyage Stops in Quad-Cities Monday
He river cruise industry directly activates the Quad Cities’ riverfront and American Cruise Lines (ACL) has a new riverboat cruising the Mississippi River this season. American Symphony will stop in the Quad Cities for the first time on Monday, September 26 at River Heritage Park, Davenport. It will be unique because ACL’s American Melody will also be docked there at the same time.
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
977wmoi.com
Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is offering a free Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training in Galesburg at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street the week of October 24 to 27, 2022. This training enables contractors to become approved Illinois Lead Abatement Contractors, making them eligible to bid on federally funded projects. All contractors are welcome to register for this important training.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market
Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
KWQC
Quad Cities Marathon to celebrate 25th anniversary as race weekend events get underway
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Runners and walkers across the region are “carbing up” to get ready for that annual punishing challenge that has become a tradition on the fourth weekend of September. The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is set to run through four cities and across three bridges...
us1049quadcities.com
This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month
A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
KWQC
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
KWQC
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m.
KWQC
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
KWQC

Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
KWQC
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was on his way to drop his cousin off at home with some friends Wednesday night. Justin Ringenoldus said, if it were another night, he could’ve been walking along Eastern Avenue where the car eventually crashed. “We were still sitting down there...
Maintaining the Mississippi: Why Moline is asking the public to help protect the source of its drinking water
MOLINE, Ill. — The city of Moline has declared the end of September to be 'Source Water Protection Week' in honor of the source of its drinking water: the Mississippi River. Throughout the week, the city is encouraging residents to make small changes impacting the river. Whether that's switching plastic water bottles out for reusable ones, cutting back on water consumption or cleaning up along the river's shores.
What the hay?! How one local farmer is finding opportunity in alfalfa
SWEDONA, Ill. — While the heydays of harvest are just around the corner, one golden crop is looking greener than ever for area farmers. Droughts across the great plains are bumping up prices for alfalfa, or hay, leading to record profits. Alfalfa isn't typically seen as a cash crop...
