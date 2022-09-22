Read full article on original website
Related
Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump
Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
AdWeek
Two Local Reporters Join NBC News as Correspondents
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KNSD reporter Dana Griffin and WBBM reporter Marissa Parra will join NBC News as correspondents. The two will report across all NBC...
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-It’s no secret the New York City housing market is hot. Citysnap—a real estate search website and mobile app that gives renters, buyers and sellers in New York City access to accurate—up-to-date data from The Real Estate Board of New York’s residential listing service, has partnered with agency Supernatural to launch the brand’s first TV campaign. Created by Supernatural CCO Paul Caiozzo and directed by Jeff Low, it depicts the challenges of city apartment life with a tongue-in-cheek twist. What starts as a dramatic story of a boy learning trumpet from a wise instructor, turns into something else.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: For Lixaida Lorenzo, a Real Love Started With Fake Ads
For LA-based vp and group creative director at Motive, Lixaida Lorenzo, her interest in advertising started young. “When I was little, my family did lots of home movies creating fake TV ads,” she shared with Adweek. “We took it very seriously…like, ridiculously seriously. Almost embarrassingly seriously.”
RELATED PEOPLE
US surgeon general sparks horror after sharing ‘unpopular’ ice cream opinion: ‘Impeach’
The US Surgeon General has managed to turn a tweet about ice cream into a debate after he celebrated National Ice Cream Cone Day by admitting that he prefers to eat just the cone.On Thursday 22 September, Vivek Murthy took to Twitter to share his unique ice cream preference, where the public health official revealed that he likes ice cream cones “without the ice cream”.Murthy expressed the opinion, which he noted was likely an “unpopular” one, alongside two photos showing him holding the empty waffle cone he appeared to order at an ice cream stand.“This might be an unpopular...
AdWeek
ABC News Digital Promotes Multiple Editors
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC News announced some promotions for journalists from its digital division on Friday. Paul Shin has been promoted to director of ABC...
Deeply divisive Monroe biopic 'Blonde' hits Netflix
Destined to be one of the most divisive films of the year, Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" finally lands on Netflix on Wednesday after more than a decade of troubled production. Dominik spent 11 years trying to get the film made, and has credited the #MeToo movement against sexual assault with finally generating interest in the story -- though he reportedly fought long and hard with Netflix over long running time and graphic scenes.
AdWeek
CNN Innovation and Space Correspondent Rachel Crane Exits Network
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN innovation and space correspondent Rachel Crane is leaving the network, she announced Thursday on social media. In addition to reporting on...
Comments / 0