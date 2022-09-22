Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
‘Out of the Darkness’ walk raises awareness for suicide prevention
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters are bringing a positive light with them Sunday on a walk that honors those who have been affected by mental illness. “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” seeks to bring the community together at Headwaters Park to address suicide prevention and support those who have been affected by mental illness.
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
WANE-TV
Celebrate fall in East Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen Country Market is getting ready to celebrate the season with a special version of its market next week. Learn more about this fall market and what you can expect at the event in the interview above. East Allen Country Market’s Fall...
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Families honor homicide victims at MLK Bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An outreach program in Fort Wayne is standing in solidarity Sunday with families of murder victims through an event at the MLK Memorial Bridge. In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Alive Community Outreach organized activities for families to support them and remember loved ones.
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
95.3 MNC
Three people hurt in crash on Union Road south of U.S. 12
Three people were hurt in a crash on Union Road, south of U.S. 12. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, when sheriff’s investigators say a van driven by a 45-year-old Kendallville woman was traveling west and the driver suffered a medical emergency causing her vehicle to run off the roadway and jump a curb.
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pctonline.com
Spotted Lanternfly Reported in Northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk...
abc57.com
Kosciusko Salvation Army to limit the types of donations it receives
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. -- Salvation army in Kosciusko County is limiting the type of donations it takes starting October 1. The donation office in Kosciusko has recently refined their acceptable donation lists due to a shortage in staff and an overabundance of donations that are not usable. “Our ARC and...
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
WANE-TV
Library holds ribbon cutting for new children’s center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A grand opening was held at the Allen County Public Library branch in downtown Fort Wayne for its new interactive children’s learning center called StoryScape. This is over 2,600 square feet of space dedicated to children 7 and younger. StoryScape was funded primarily...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Fort Wayne International Airport debuts Gates 8-10
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Another phase of Fort Wayne International Airport construction is now complete. Passengers boarded from Gates 8-10 for the first time Friday morning. "It looked like there was a level of uncertainty amongst the passengers, but when they came down here, eyebrows were raised," said Executive Director Scott Hinderman. "A little bit of a wow factor. I think we hit the mark, at least on the people who came through, who saw this for the first time this morning."
WOWO News
County now has an eighth possible location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
WANE-TV
Hikers walk 22K to support veterans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of hikers got their steps in Saturday morning, all for a good cause. The 8th annual Fort Wayne 22 Hike supports veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries while also educating on mental illnesses. The event included a 22-kilometer hike, silent...
2 Indiana women accused of leaving children in car to drink in bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two Indiana women are accused of leaving a car full of children outside a bar while they went inside to drink, prosecutors said. Melissa C. Bentley, 31, and Alicia M. Terry, 31, both of Fort Wayne, were charged in newly released documents from Allen Superior Court, WANE-TV reported.
hometownnewsnow.com
Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident
(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
WANE-TV
More solar farms planned for DeKalb County after ordinance gives green light
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Citizens in DeKalb County are up in arms about solar farms. So much so that there’s a Facebook group that’s name is pretty on the nose: “Stop Solar Farms DeKalb County.”. Too late. After an ordinance allowing solar farms in the...
wfft.com
One person killed in early morning Noble County crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday that left a person dead. Police say 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz, of Osceola, was driving north on US 33 and went off the road for unknown reasons. Reinholtz then got the vehicle back on the road and went left of center at the US 33 and Albion Road intersection, crashing head-on into a southbound semi tractor-trailer, driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
WANE-TV
Questa Education Foundation’s 85th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nonprofit working to make post-secondary education more affordable is celebrating an anniversary. Questa Education Foundation is hosting an event for its 85th anniversary. You can learn more about the nonprofit and how its helped students for over 85 years in the interview above.
Comments / 0