WALTHAM - At 79 years old, Carol Watts has lived in Waltham for roughly half of her life. The retired teacher lives alone with her dog, Eva, but keeps busy otherwise. Watts said she ran into mobility issues over the past few years. "I can walk but now I am having a hard time walking without a cane and if I am going any distance, without a walker," said Watts. For the past five years, Watts said she has been in a constant battle over USPS drop-boxes in Waltham. Specifically, the lack of accessible ones for those with mobility challenges. Watts pointed out...

WALTHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO