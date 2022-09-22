ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live 95.9

Comments / 11

Ed Allen
3d ago

well we were established in America 1st, so the the rest of the country is butchering the original American language. Nobody in this country speaks England's English. This country speaks American and we were the 1st period

Reply(3)
9
Cheryl McLaughlin
3d ago

Listen!!! Every part of the country has their accent and way of pronunciation. It doesn't make us wrong. It makes us what others refer to as Bostonians. If you don't like out way than either don't listen or just don't come here.

Reply
4
Related
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts

While the beaches in Massachusetts might not be as famous as the ones in Florida, they are definitely worth exploring, especially if you want to travel on a budget. If you are looking for new beautiful places where you go with your loved ones, here are three beautiful beaches in Massachusetts that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys

It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
WOBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#Big E#Pleece#Sher Bert
The Independent

DeSantis claims it was only the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a recent speech that no one had considered abolishing slavery until the American Revolution. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis shared a video to his Twitter account of him giving a speech about "critical race theory" and the teaching of the US’s history with slavery in schools. During his speech he claimed the abolition movement was birthed from the American Revolution. “It was the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery. No one had questioned it before we decided as Americans that we are endowed by our creator with unalienable rights,” he said. However,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

"A slap in the face": Waltham pushes for accessible mailboxes

WALTHAM - At 79 years old, Carol Watts has lived in Waltham for roughly half of her life. The retired teacher lives alone with her dog, Eva, but keeps busy otherwise. Watts said she ran into mobility issues over the past few years. "I can walk but now I am having a hard time walking without a cane and if I am going any distance, without a walker," said Watts. For the past five years, Watts said she has been in a constant battle over USPS drop-boxes in Waltham. Specifically, the lack of accessible ones for those with mobility challenges. Watts pointed out...
WALTHAM, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy