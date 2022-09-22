Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes suffer first loss of season 1-0 at No. 9 MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom Handy
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix. Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of...
What Did Ime Udoka Do? Details Of ‘Unwanted Comments’ Emerge After Celtics Suspend Coach
The suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was reportedly caused by "unwanted comments" to a female staffer with whom he had an affair. The post What Did Ime Udoka Do? Details Of ‘Unwanted Comments’ Emerge After Celtics Suspend Coach appeared first on NewsOne.
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today
Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
Look: Nia Long Gives First Public Comments Since Ime Udoka News
Nia Long has offered her first public comments since Thursday's news about her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. The Hollywood actress reportedly found out about Udoka's affair within the last few days, despite the Celtics organization knowing about it for months now. "The outpouring of love and...
NBA World Reacts To Nia Long, Ime Udoka News
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season following a relationship with a female Celtics staff member. On Friday morning, Nia Long, the fiancee of Udoka, said she was stunned by the news. In her first public comments, Long said she learned of the news when the rest of the world did this week.
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Report: Ime Udoka’s mistress handled his travel, Nia Long’s move
A new report published on Saturday shared a detail about Ime Udoka’s affair. TMZ Sports reports that Udoka’s mistress handled travel planning for the Boston Celtics head coach. Not only did the woman make team-related travel arrangements for Udoka, but the woman also reportedly helped make some arrangements for Udoka’s long-time girlfriend, actress Nia Long.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Fabian White Jr.
Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player
The Orlando Magic announced Saturday that they had waived former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Joel Ayayi, who went undrafted in 2021.
Pelicans 2022-23 Season Preview: Pelicans Counting On CJ McCollum’s Leadership
CJ McCollum, now a 10-year NBA veteran, will be integral to any success the New Orleans Pelicans plan on having this season.
East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards
Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
Lakers News: Who's In, Who's Out For Players-Only Minicamp
Which Lakers are meeting up today in San Diego?
New Orleans Pelicans Sign 2 Players
On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans have signed John Butler and Zylan Cheatham.
Recent Nets And Bucks Player Signs With Pacers
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Langston Galloway. He most recently played fort he Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
