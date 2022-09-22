ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving's message about the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
BOSTON, MA
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Nia Long Gives First Public Comments Since Ime Udoka News

Nia Long has offered her first public comments since Thursday's news about her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. The Hollywood actress reportedly found out about Udoka's affair within the last few days, despite the Celtics organization knowing about it for months now. "The outpouring of love and...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Nia Long, Ime Udoka News

The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season following a relationship with a female Celtics staff member. On Friday morning, Nia Long, the fiancee of Udoka, said she was stunned by the news. In her first public comments, Long said she learned of the news when the rest of the world did this week.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ime Udoka's mistress handled his travel, Nia Long's move

A new report published on Saturday shared a detail about Ime Udoka’s affair. TMZ Sports reports that Udoka’s mistress handled travel planning for the Boston Celtics head coach. Not only did the woman make team-related travel arrangements for Udoka, but the woman also reportedly helped make some arrangements for Udoka’s long-time girlfriend, actress Nia Long.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
#Wizards#Charlotte#Nbc Sports Washington#Nbc Sports
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards

Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

