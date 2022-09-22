Read full article on original website
Central Alabama 12-year-old honored for work helping the homeless
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Ethan Hill is being recognized for his work in assisting Central Alabama's homeless population. Watch the video above to learn more about a 12-year-old who is truly making a difference in our community.
Mississippi university forms research center on human trafficking in state
Mississippi’s new Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training at the University of Southern Mississippi is the first center of its kind in the state. Earlier this summer, the Board of Trustees of Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) approved a proposal from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Social Work to form the new center.
‘I am glad I did not give up hope’ Mississippi high school teacher become US citizen after being in country for two decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, one Mississippi high school teacher said becoming a US citizen is a dream come true. Oxford High School Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th.
Central Alabama residents react to devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico underwater and in the dark. Watch the video above to hear from people in Central Alabama with ties to Puerto Rico.
Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
It was announced on September 22, 2022 that Pyron had waived his extradition to Louisiana.
Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
46 Mississippi high schools receive College Success Award
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 46 high schools in the state received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. “This is a unique award, and it’s an award that uses strictly data to come up with schools that are doing an exceptional job at preparing kids for […]
Vancleave church members go through children’s mental health training classes
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pine Lake Baptist Church members are learning what youths go through during crisis situations. “This has been a concern I’ve dealt with as a pastor for a number of years, and I am learning some new things, some helpful things here,” said pastor Rendall Cofield.
Gulfport man charged with burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 23-year-old Gulfport man is charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his own front yard. Investigators say Axel Cox was trying to threaten and intimidate a Black family that lived next door. The federal indictment says the Dec. 3, 2020...
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino
D’LBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday. The Sun Herald reported 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot early Wednesday morning. Maintenance workers reported hearing a gunshot, […]
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison
A Mississippi woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer four years ago. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Samantha Simmons, 40, of Lamar County, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder of Thomas Burns of Purvis.
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A month after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to an abortion, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves boasted about the state’s role in the decision at the Neshoba County Fair. “I’m proud to live in a state where people are not afraid to stand...
Mississippi Man Burned Cross in Front Yard to Intimidate Black Family, Feds Say
A man in Mississippi has been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly taunting a Black family by burning a cross in his front yard. In December 2020, Axel C. Cox, a resident of Gulfport, allegedly set a cross ablaze while spewing racist comments at his Black neighbors. On Friday, the Department of Justice charged him with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony. Cox could face up to 10 years in prison and be forced to pay $250,000 if convicted.Read it at U.S. Department of Justice
Missing person alert issued for Mississippi man last heard from in July
A missing person alert has been issued for a Mississippi man last seen in July. The Picayune Police Department issued the alert Thursday for 38-year-old Daryl Jenkins. Jenkins is described as a white male, who is about 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 130lbs. Police say that Jenkins has...
Police Uniforms Ordered
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
Mississippi State Fair will have added security this year
JACKSON, Miss. — Increased security and no unsupervised kids after 9 p.m. will be part of this year's Mississippi State Fair. The Mississippi State Fair is coming up, and many leaders have been planning ahead as safety concerns rise. Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to keep people...
