WKYT 27
Lexington church recovering after water main break damage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you take a look inside of Rosemont Baptist Church on a Sunday morning, you’ll see smiling faces and hear the choir singing, all under the bright light of chandeliers. “This is such a wonderful church family. I miss the folks when I’m not here,”...
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks electric vehicle week across the nation, and electric vehicle enthusiasts are partnering up to show their community the benefits of electric vehicles. Additionally, Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.
WKYT 27
Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Former Helpware workers report sudden firing over zoom
The red carpet was rolled out and the lights were shining bright as 22 of Lexington’s most influential athletic figures and sports teams were recognized by the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame (LAASHOF). “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama. Lexington has been trying to get a handle on violence that has rattled the city. Police have changed strategies, Mayor Linda Gorton has started new programs and this week there was even a prayer service to seek divine intervention to bring an end to the shootings and other crimes.
WKYT 27
Officials break ground on Secretariat Park in Paris
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Almost 50 years since arriving in Bourbon County, one of the most famous Thoroughbreds to ever touch the racetrack will have a park named after him. His name is Secretariat, and the city of Paris wants to fill Secretariat Park with a life-sized statue and a three-story mural right in the middle of downtown.
WKYT 27
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
WKYT 27
Levis’ 4 TDs help No. 8 Kentucky hold off Northern Illinois
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Will Levis tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, respectively, after halftime, and No. 8 Kentucky held off Northern Illinois 31-23. After allowing the pesky Huskies a tying touchdown seconds before halftime, Levis put the Wildcats ahead 21-14 just 58 seconds into the third quarter by hitting Brown across the middle on third and 10. Robinson’s second TD catch made it 31-14, a cushion Kentucky needed to withstand NIU’s rally to within a possession late in the game. Levis overcame five sacks.
WKYT 27
Lexington Sporting Club in the hunt for new location for proposed stadium
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club is looking for a new location for its stadium. They were looking at a spot off Newtown Pike, but received pushback from farm owners and leaders in the horse industry. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its unveiling last fall....
WKYT 27
Former Helpware workers report sudden firing over zoom
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to former employees, Allyson Morrow and Heather McCarty, Helpware laid off hundreds of employees in the month of September. Many of them were fired on September 23rd. McCarty said this isn’t unusual for the company. “There’s another team lead that works there right now...
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate after man dies in Sunday morning shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of a man. Police say they responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle for a person who had been shot just before 4 A.M. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
WKYT 27
Morehead State absorbs 38-26 setback at Stetson
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Football’s special teams unit was a bright spot Saturday at Stetson, blocking three kicks and returning one for a touchdown. Unfortunately, the other two phases of the game didn’t fare as well as the Eagles coughed up four turnovers and fell 38-26 to the Hatters in both team’s Pioneer League opener.
WKYT 27
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WKYT 27
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
