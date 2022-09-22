ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access

Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is...
IOWA STATE
Iowa door and window factory closes

LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
LAKE MILLS, IA
Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa

(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
MASON CITY, IA
EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County

(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Class leads Charles City students to outdoor adventures

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — It was all smiles and waves for Charles City High School students. Students in Rob Pittman’s Expeditions class had the chance recently to learn the basics of river surfing on the whitewater course in town. It is just one of many adventures students have with outdoor learning.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa

GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
KIESTER, MN
Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
LAKE MILLS, IA
Rockford woman sentenced for COVID unemployment fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is going to federal prison for pandemic unemployment fraud. Stephanie Mendenhall, 53 of Rockford, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Federal prosecutors say Mendenhall received at least $35,985 in undeserved jobless benefits from the states of Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Court documents state Mendenhall made false claims for benefits using the names of other people and then had the money deposited into bank accounts she owned or controlled. Those unemployment payments were intended for those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IA
Gas Leak Causes Evacuations

–A Natural Gas leak forced evacuations of some Algona residents Thursday afternoon. Officials with the City of Algona tell KLGA News that a damaged gas line in the area of Phillips and Elm Street is the reason for the evacuations. The Algona Police Department assisted individuals who were asked to evacuate, as all those impacted had been removed from the area by 4:30 PM.
ALGONA, IA
Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Hancock County man pleads not guilty to gun and drug charges

GARNER, Iowa - A man investigated after he allegedly waved a gun in the air is pleading not guilty. Larry Wayne Robbins, 66 of Goodell, is scheduled to stand trial October 26 for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
Body found in Iowa river identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions

State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Man Arrested for Driving Wrong Way on HI-63

A Cedar Falls man was arrested over the weekend after driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 63 in Bremer County. 59 year old Robert Denny allegedly nearly struck a responding deputy at Highway 63 and Highway 93. The deputy tried to stop Denny but he continued to drive on the shoulder and in the ditch, striking several highway markers. Denny eventually turned westbound on Highway 3. He came to a stop in the 1900 block and was taken into custody. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding, and Failure to Maintain Control.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]

One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire. Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.Check back for more details in this developing story.

