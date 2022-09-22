Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies
A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $250,000 sold in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $250,000, was sold at the Turkey Hill at 6708 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The winning...
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
WGAL
Rape survivors urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to make it easier to track evidence in their cases
Rape survivors told lawmakers on Friday that they're often being left in the dark about what's being done with evidence in their cases. Those who have sexual offenses committed against them have a right to have evidence collected under Pennsylvania law. But rape survivors said it's not easy to find out what happened to a rape kit once it's in the hands of law enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly
Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
Comments / 0