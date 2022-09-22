ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies

A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Rape survivors urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to make it easier to track evidence in their cases

Rape survivors told lawmakers on Friday that they're often being left in the dark about what's being done with evidence in their cases. Those who have sexual offenses committed against them have a right to have evidence collected under Pennsylvania law. But rape survivors said it's not easy to find out what happened to a rape kit once it's in the hands of law enforcement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Gulfport, MS
Government
WGAL

Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly

Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy