Wizard of woke: Director to revamp The Wizard of Oz with LGBT representation

By Julia Johnson
 3 days ago

W riter and director Kenya Barris is switching out The Wizard of Oz's Dust Bowl community and opting for an LGBT theme in his adaptation of the classic film.

“Now we’re going to turn a mirror on where we’re at right now and take disparate characters from the LGBTQ community, from different cultural communities and socioeconomic communities, and tell a story that reflects the world. I think this is the best time to do that,” he told Variety .

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013 photo, the hourglass used in the movie, "The Wizard of Oz" is displayed at the Farnsworth Museum, in Rockland, Maine. The world's largest collection of materials from the movie is being exhibited a few months after the release of a prequel to the original film and the release of the original movie in I-Max format. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)


Last month, Warner Bros. announced Barris as the adaptation's writer and director. Barris's Khalabo Ink Society is also producing the reimagined classic.

“The original was an allegory and a reflection of the way the world was at the time with things like the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl,” he explained. Since the country's position and issues have shifted, so has this story, according to the writer and director.

Of the ambitious remake, Barris claimed, “I’m nervous.”

“Hopefully, my movie can last as long as the original does," he said. “Hopefully my movie comes out.”

Comments / 7

