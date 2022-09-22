ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spaces remain to bike the National Ability Center’s MOFO Ride

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
PARK CITY, Utah — Founded by Craig White, the MOFO Ride is a “friendly” challenge to pedal to the top of “Puke Hill” in Park City. Riders pedal in support of the National Ability Center and its mission of empowering individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence, and lifetime skills through sport, recreation, and educational programs.

Register or donate here to ride these International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) trails in the MOFO.

On September 24, adaptive riders, including hand cyclists, will pedal alongside riders on traditional stand-up bikes to challenge personal barriers and spread awareness of what is possible on two, or three, wheels.

Caitlyn Bognaski, Senior development and events manager for NAC said the following about the event and NAC’s purpose:

“Our mission at NAC is to provide adaptive recreation for people of all abilities. This event does exactly that. We get people in all kinds of adaptive bikes right up next to stand-up riders throughout the ride. Because we are over at Puke Hill and coming down into the resort area, a lot of people who haven’t seen much adaptive biking see us out riding. A lot of people get to see what these athletes are capable of.”

Caitlyn doesn’t just talk the talk; she will be participating in the ride as well. ” It’s a really fun day to get out in Park City and enjoy biking together. WE have a couple of challenges for all bikers, too, like making it to the top of Puke Hill without putting your foot down.


RIDE OPTIONS :

  1. Full MOFO – The original and full MOFO route with a distance of around 31.1 miles and 4,484 feet of elevation gain (does not include the paved-road riding).
  2. Mini MOFO – This route starts at Silver Star and riders will climb to the top, with a total distance of 17 miles and 2,913 feet of elevation gain (does not include the paved-road riding).
  3. Adaptive MOFO – Riders will shuttle to Guardsman and climb to the top with a total distance of 9.62 Miles and 726 feet elevation gain (this course option is for adaptive athletes only).

There will be an after event cocktail reception at the Silver Star Cafe starting at 5:00 pm. All riders are welcome to attend.

A practice ride will also take place Friday, September 23, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Sign-ups are required in advance.

White Pine Touring is offering bike rentals at 50% off for the MOFO Event. If riders need a rental, they can contact Jack Walzer, the General Manager, at 435-649-1020 ext. 107.

**Helmets are required for all rides

