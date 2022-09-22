Volodymyr Zelensky has said Vladimir Putin is no longer bluffing with his threats of using nuclear weapons, citing multiple “blackmails” by Russia around Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality,” the Ukrainian wartime president said in an interview with the CBS news channel.Pointing to Russia’s attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar and others on a facility in the south, Mr Zelensky said: “These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO