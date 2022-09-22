ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth, Wind & Fire, Big Boi to perform at 2023 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hc5Qd_0i6F5WDr00

Earth, Wind & Fire is among the headliners scheduled to perform at next year's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.

The four-day music festival, often referred to as the "Coachella of the East Coast," announced its dates and lineup Thursday.

Next year's festival will take place March 2-5 at Sunshine Grove.

Aaron Doster/AP
Rapper Big Boi performs after a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Other acts scheduled to perform include Outkast's Big Boi, Dirty Heads, Goose and Odesza.

Tickets are now on sale. Prices start at $329 for a four-day pass. Click here for the complete lineup and to purchase tickets.

