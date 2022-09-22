ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead

PICACHO HILLS, New Mexico - Robert Yacone is accused of shooting and murdering his wife, Kimberly Yacone. The shooting happened at their home in Picacho Hills Sunday. During the son's call to 911, you hear the stepson saying she is losing lots of blood and is dead. You hear him say she is bleeding from her face and was shot right in the face.

Deputies got in a shootout with Robert Yacone after he returned to the house. Robert was shot and taken to a hospital in El Paso, where he is still recovering.

Robert Yacone was previously convicted of child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Sheriff's office said yesterday she had previously filed restraining orders regarding weapons in their home.

Robert and Kimberly Yacone were the owners of Forghedaboudit, a popular Italian restaurant in Las Cruces. There is now a memorial for Kimberly Yacone outside the restaurant.

Comments / 2

Bill Johnson
2d ago

What makes it worse is that the special needs child is without a mom.

Reply
6
