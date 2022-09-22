Read full article on original website
Friends of New Britain Public Library hosting book sale
NEW BRITAIN – The Friends of the New Britain Public Library will be hosting a Fall Book Sale running from Oct. 13-15. “Over the last couple of months, the Friends of the New Britain Public Library have been busy getting organized for the Fall Book Sale, one of the two major fundraisers for the volunteer group,” The Friends of the New Britain Public Library said. “As always, our patrons have been most generous with their book donations.”
Downtown Car Show pulls hundreds in automobile enthusiast celebration
NEW BRITAIN – The streets surrounding Central Park roared with the engines of muscle cars, chatter of area residents, music and more Saturday as the Downtown Car Show returned for its annual effort to support the New Britain Police Explorers. “Constitution State Classics Car Club helps organize the event...
Wheeler receives grant to support 'Walk with Me' program, which serves LGBTQIA+ families
PLAINVILLE – Wheeler received a $5,000 grant from the Bristol Brass General Grant Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation to support its “Walk With Me” program, which "provides parent/caregiver services for LGBTQIA+ families." Sabrina Trocci, president and CEO of Wheeler Clinic, said the "Walk With Me"...
Festa Italiana a celebration of culture, history
NEW BRITAIN – Beaver Street was officially declared the city’s own “Little Italy” by Mayor Erin Stewart in honor of the Festa Italiana that took place there Sunday. Visitors to the annual event enjoyed pizza, pasta, wine, bocce, dancing and other Italian delights. The day began...
Walk Away Homelessness returns for seventh annual event at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Family Promise of Central Connecticut will be hosting its 7th annual Walk Away Homelessness fundraiser Oct. 15 at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. “We are excited about this year’s walk as it is always wonderful to reconnect with our generous supporters,” said Cheryl Liedke, president of the Central Connecticut Board of Directors, “Now that we are serving more families than ever before, the financial needs of FPCCT are greater than ever. We feel confident that our supporters will help us raise the funds needed to continue serving or families in need.”
Dawn Miceli sworn in as new Southington UNICO vice president
SOUTHINGTON – Southington UNICO has sworn in former town councilor Dawn Miceli as vice president, who says she is looking forward to continuing to support the town through the club’s efforts. The motto of Southington UNICO is “Service Above Self.” The non-profit club is dedicated to providing service...
First SIN Fitness Health Fair in Berlin wants to unite wellness community
BERLIN – The first SIN Fitness Health Fair will be hosted on Nov. 5. Local health and wellness businesses from around the area will gather to offer giveaways, special offers and free resources. Opportunities for interactive demonstrations of new fitness technologies and a chance to “talk with local service...
New Britain community helps raise funds to replace mascot costume stolen during car burglary
NEW BRITAIN – The Polonia Business Association has raised the funds to replace a city fan favorite: Stanley the Little Poland Dragon. Local attorney Adrian Baron this week said the dragon costume was stolen during a car break-in in between events where the mascot was set to appear. The mascot regularly appears for free at numerous community events, including parades, festivals, church picnics, business openings, sporting events and others.
PET OF THE WEEK: Camille
*I can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. *I want to live with dog savvy kids over age 14. *I have not had much experience with cats or dogs but am willing to consider sharing my home with a furry friend. *I am a high energy...
Lester J. 'Sonny' Markie
Lester J. “Sonny” Markie, 85, of Plainville, husband of Judith (Vojtila) Markie, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Born on March 27, 1937, in Bristol, son of the late Lester and Viola (Reed) Markie, Sonny proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 42. He also worked for many years with Bristol Oil and Carpenter Constriction.
Robert H. Bartley
Robert H. Bartley, 89, of Bonita Springs, FL, and Jamestown, RI, passed away on June 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Chrurch, 295-303 Arch Street, New Britain, CT, on Saturday, Oct. 1st at 11 a.m. Robert was born in New Britain to Arthur...
Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski
Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Poland on March 10th, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Wincenty and Waleria Gilewska. Scholastyka immigrated to the U.S. in 1961 with her husband Eugeniusz and sons. She is survived by her son, Ryszard Kisluk and his wife, Boguslawa, her grandson Sylvester Kisluk, her daughter-in-law Danielle Kisluk, and several nephews. She was very dedicated to her family and loved to spend time with them.
A four-generation birthday for this New Britain family
NEW BRITAIN – August 22 is an important day for Patty Demar’s family. It is the birthday of her late father, Robert Cronin, her husband, Larry Demar, her daughter, Julie Demar, and this year it is also the birthday of her grandson, Remy. When Demar’s daughter, Julie, was...
No. 6 Southington goes on the road to try and dethrone No. 1 Greenwich
GREENWICH – A pair of top-10 teams will take the field in western Connecticut Saturday afternoon in a matchup between the No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and the No. 6 Southington Blue Knights. The Saturday matinee will kick off at 3 p.m. between two teams fresh off 49-point efforts in Week 2.
No. 6 Southington rallies from 21 down to beat No. 1 Greenwich 29-28
GREENWICH – The No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and No. 6 Southington Blue Knights proved why they are two of the top two teams in the state Saturday afternoon. Despite the tough competition, Southington pulled out a late game victory beating Greenwich 29-28. Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo said there are no words to describe the feeling of pulling off this upset. He said for those who believed that they were the underdogs coming into the game, “keep thinking that.”
Southington police blotter
Jamie L. Jankowski, 35, of 40 W. Center St., was charged Sept. 16 with two counts of violation of a protective order. Anthony Francis Paladino, 37, of 40 W. Center St., was charged Sept. 17 with violation of a protective order. Patrick Jeffrey Stefens, 32, of 80 Homesdale Ave., was...
New Britain police blotter
Amber L. Bright, 30, 21 Middletown Rd., Berlin, interfere w/ officer/resisting, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, oui mv w/ child < 18 passenger, risk of injury to child, failure to wear safety seatbelt. Ayeisha Marie Medina, 31, 550 Chuch St. Flr. 1, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Freddy...
Plainville police blotter
Kevin Pieretti, 29, of 31 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 19 with second degree breach of peace. Alexis Colon-Pieretti, 27, of 31 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 19 with second degree breach of peace.
CCSU football and UAlbany both searching for first win, battle in Week 4
ALBANY – The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils head back on the road this Saturday to UAlbany where they’ll face off against a Great Danes team who’s seen similar adversity to the Devils so far in 2022. Both sides are still in search of their first notch...
