Southington, CT

New Britain Herald

Friends of New Britain Public Library hosting book sale

NEW BRITAIN – The Friends of the New Britain Public Library will be hosting a Fall Book Sale running from Oct. 13-15. “Over the last couple of months, the Friends of the New Britain Public Library have been busy getting organized for the Fall Book Sale, one of the two major fundraisers for the volunteer group,” The Friends of the New Britain Public Library said. “As always, our patrons have been most generous with their book donations.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Downtown Car Show pulls hundreds in automobile enthusiast celebration

NEW BRITAIN – The streets surrounding Central Park roared with the engines of muscle cars, chatter of area residents, music and more Saturday as the Downtown Car Show returned for its annual effort to support the New Britain Police Explorers. “Constitution State Classics Car Club helps organize the event...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Festa Italiana a celebration of culture, history

NEW BRITAIN – Beaver Street was officially declared the city’s own “Little Italy” by Mayor Erin Stewart in honor of the Festa Italiana that took place there Sunday. Visitors to the annual event enjoyed pizza, pasta, wine, bocce, dancing and other Italian delights. The day began...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Walk Away Homelessness returns for seventh annual event at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Family Promise of Central Connecticut will be hosting its 7th annual Walk Away Homelessness fundraiser Oct. 15 at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. “We are excited about this year’s walk as it is always wonderful to reconnect with our generous supporters,” said Cheryl Liedke, president of the Central Connecticut Board of Directors, “Now that we are serving more families than ever before, the financial needs of FPCCT are greater than ever. We feel confident that our supporters will help us raise the funds needed to continue serving or families in need.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Dawn Miceli sworn in as new Southington UNICO vice president

SOUTHINGTON – Southington UNICO has sworn in former town councilor Dawn Miceli as vice president, who says she is looking forward to continuing to support the town through the club’s efforts. The motto of Southington UNICO is “Service Above Self.” The non-profit club is dedicated to providing service...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

First SIN Fitness Health Fair in Berlin wants to unite wellness community

BERLIN – The first SIN Fitness Health Fair will be hosted on Nov. 5. Local health and wellness businesses from around the area will gather to offer giveaways, special offers and free resources. Opportunities for interactive demonstrations of new fitness technologies and a chance to “talk with local service...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain community helps raise funds to replace mascot costume stolen during car burglary

NEW BRITAIN – The Polonia Business Association has raised the funds to replace a city fan favorite: Stanley the Little Poland Dragon. Local attorney Adrian Baron this week said the dragon costume was stolen during a car break-in in between events where the mascot was set to appear. The mascot regularly appears for free at numerous community events, including parades, festivals, church picnics, business openings, sporting events and others.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Camille

*I can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. *I want to live with dog savvy kids over age 14. *I have not had much experience with cats or dogs but am willing to consider sharing my home with a furry friend. *I am a high energy...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Lester J. 'Sonny' Markie

Lester J. “Sonny” Markie, 85, of Plainville, husband of Judith (Vojtila) Markie, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Born on March 27, 1937, in Bristol, son of the late Lester and Viola (Reed) Markie, Sonny proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 42. He also worked for many years with Bristol Oil and Carpenter Constriction.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Robert H. Bartley

Robert H. Bartley, 89, of Bonita Springs, FL, and Jamestown, RI, passed away on June 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Chrurch, 295-303 Arch Street, New Britain, CT, on Saturday, Oct. 1st at 11 a.m. Robert was born in New Britain to Arthur...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski

Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Poland on March 10th, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Wincenty and Waleria Gilewska. Scholastyka immigrated to the U.S. in 1961 with her husband Eugeniusz and sons. She is survived by her son, Ryszard Kisluk and his wife, Boguslawa, her grandson Sylvester Kisluk, her daughter-in-law Danielle Kisluk, and several nephews. She was very dedicated to her family and loved to spend time with them.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

A four-generation birthday for this New Britain family

NEW BRITAIN – August 22 is an important day for Patty Demar’s family. It is the birthday of her late father, Robert Cronin, her husband, Larry Demar, her daughter, Julie Demar, and this year it is also the birthday of her grandson, Remy. When Demar’s daughter, Julie, was...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

No. 6 Southington rallies from 21 down to beat No. 1 Greenwich 29-28

GREENWICH – The No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and No. 6 Southington Blue Knights proved why they are two of the top two teams in the state Saturday afternoon. Despite the tough competition, Southington pulled out a late game victory beating Greenwich 29-28. Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo said there are no words to describe the feeling of pulling off this upset. He said for those who believed that they were the underdogs coming into the game, “keep thinking that.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Jamie L. Jankowski, 35, of 40 W. Center St., was charged Sept. 16 with two counts of violation of a protective order. Anthony Francis Paladino, 37, of 40 W. Center St., was charged Sept. 17 with violation of a protective order. Patrick Jeffrey Stefens, 32, of 80 Homesdale Ave., was...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Amber L. Bright, 30, 21 Middletown Rd., Berlin, interfere w/ officer/resisting, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, oui mv w/ child < 18 passenger, risk of injury to child, failure to wear safety seatbelt. Ayeisha Marie Medina, 31, 550 Chuch St. Flr. 1, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Freddy...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Kevin Pieretti, 29, of 31 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 19 with second degree breach of peace. Alexis Colon-Pieretti, 27, of 31 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 19 with second degree breach of peace.
PLAINVILLE, CT

