Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Woman Confused Why Husband Keeps Spelling Their Son’s Name Wrong Months After Birth
A woman is confused why her husband has been misspelling their son's name for five months. On Reddit, the frustrated new mom took explained that not only has her husband been misspelling it, but so have his friends. "My son’s name is Isaac. He is 5 months old. I’ve been...
Bride-to-Be ‘Shocked’ After Widowed Dad Asks to Propose to His Girlfriend at Her Wedding
A woman shared she refused when her dad — who lost his wife to cancer a few years ago — asked if he could propose to his girlfriend during her wedding reception. On Reddit, the bride-to-be wrote she was "shocked" by her dad's request to propose to his girlfriend at her upcoming wedding. She detailed that planning her wedding without her mom has been "very emotional," and that she found her dad's request inappropriate. She explained her relationship with her dad's new girlfriend has been tricky, too, as she feels their relationship is moving too fast.
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
Woman Frustrated After Neighbor Mows Lawn at Nearly 3AM on Her ‘Only Day to Sleep In’
A woman's sleep was rudely interrupted after she was woken up by the sound of a lawnmower blasting outside her window in the middle of the night. On Reddit, the frustrated — and very tired — woman shared her "neighbors from hell" recently woke her up at nearly 3AM when they decided to mow their lawn.
Woman Slammed After Demanding Stepdaughter Give Up Bedroom to Biological Daughter
Blending families can be tricky. On Reddit, a teen explained her dad recently got remarried and her new stepmom, as well as the stepmom's kids, have moved into her and her dad's home. Immediately upon moving in, however, the stepmother demanded the teen give up her bedroom so her daughter...
Five Guys Allegedly Sends Mass Email Calling Customers N-Word, Burger Chain Responds
Fast food chain Five Guys is in hot water after an alleged mass email was sent out calling customers on their ordering mailing list the N-word. Screenshots of the mass email, which was allegedly sent out around Sept. 11, began making the rounds on social media earlier this week. According...
Bride-to-Be Devastated After Learning Fiance Used Ex’s Same Engagement Ring to Propose
A bride-to-be was shocked when she found out her fiancé used his ex's engagement ring to propose to her. "I had known that Tom was previously engaged before. The reason for their breakup was always unclear to me. Tom would get defensive talking about it or said to not bring it up again. I took this as him not wanting to talk about his past relationships, something I could relate to having a bad past myself," she wrote via Reddit.
Woman Warns About Potential Trick to Record People in Changing Rooms
A customer's phone was propped up in their shoe with the screen pointed in the direction of the woman's own fitting room.
Dedicated Dad Dresses Like Cinderella, Parades Daughter Around Neighborhood to Honor Promise
For 11 years, David and Jo Eatock dreamed of becoming parents — but the process wasn't easy. Finally, after multiple rounds of IVF, the couple received the news they had been waiting for: the treatments had worked on their last frozen embryo. Then and there, the overjoyed dad vowed...
Grimes Says People Hate Anyone Who Isn’t ‘Correct Type of Neurodivergent’
Grimes opened up on Twitter about being neurodivergent and how people treat her. "Sometimes I wonder like… everyone talks [about] accepting everybody but if [you] aren’t the correct type of neurodivergent [people] just [really] f---ing hate you," she tweeted. "I can’t figure out how to read the room...
Teacher Accused of Grooming Former Victoria’s Secret Model When She Was a Teen
Ex-Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm is speaking out against her former music teacher who allegedly sent her inappropriate messages while she was in high school. Malcolm was reportedly subjected to "grooming-like behavior" by her former "mentor" Aurelio "Bobby" Gallo while she was a student at Methodist Ladies' College in Melbourne, Australia.
Jax’s Viral Hit ‘Victoria’s Secret’ Packs a Powerful Message for Anyone Who Struggles With Body Image (EXCLUSIVE)
Pop singer Jax has sparked a national conversation with her viral hit Victoria's Secret. In the infectious song, the 26-year-old calls out lingerie brand Victoria's Secret's former billionaire CEO, Leslie Wexner, for profiting off of young women's insecurities and contributing to negative body image. "I know Victoria's secret / And...
Bride Apologizes to Government After Dog Eats Her Passport Weeks Before Honeymoon
If your dog ever "ate your homework" while you were in school, this woman's got your story beat. A woman was shocked when she found out her "mad" mixed-breed dog, Dillon, had chewed up her passport — just weeks before her honeymoon. Amanda had just returned home from a...
PETS・
I’m an iPhone genius and I’m obsessed with hack that makes my life 10x easier
As anyone who loves to get the best out of their pictures will know, the iPhone has some really neat editing tools. You can change everything from contrast and brightness, through to shadows and highlights. But if you have a specific look you really like, and want the same across...
What Are Scar Tattoos? How People Are Turning Their Trauma Into Works of Art
A scar can sometimes be a painful reminder of past trauma, leaving some people feeling less confident about their body. However, many people are celebrating and accentuating their scars using beautiful tattoos. Find out how, below. What Are Scar Tattoos?. From animals to flowers and even space ships, scar tattoos...
Hilary Duff Recreates Iconic ‘That’s So Gay’ Anti-Bullying PSA: WATCH
Hilary Duff just recreated one of her most iconic pop culture moments. The Disney Channel alum revisits her 2008 anti-bullying PSA in a hilarious new TikTok. In the video shared to her TikTok page, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his fiancé Mark Manio play the original video's two teens, who get called out by Duff while shopping.
Woman finds homeless people sleeping on her front porch; they become like family
People Sleeping On Front PorchCamille Watson/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Not everyone who is homeless is a creep. Often, families are left homeless due to abusive situations, loss of a job, medical issues, or other down on your luck type of events. This is the case in the situation that my friend and I experienced.
Man walks out of fast food job due to a lack of training
Fast Food Worker Putting Together A SandwichMarcel Heil/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've had a few jobs that were good and a few that were not a good fit for me. One of the shortest jobs I ever had was around 2 hours. The people working at a certain fast food place caused me to back out of working there and I think I had a good reason to walk away.
The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day
The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
