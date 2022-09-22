ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Bride-to-Be ‘Shocked’ After Widowed Dad Asks to Propose to His Girlfriend at Her Wedding

A woman shared she refused when her dad — who lost his wife to cancer a few years ago — asked if he could propose to his girlfriend during her wedding reception. On Reddit, the bride-to-be wrote she was "shocked" by her dad's request to propose to his girlfriend at her upcoming wedding. She detailed that planning her wedding without her mom has been "very emotional," and that she found her dad's request inappropriate. She explained her relationship with her dad's new girlfriend has been tricky, too, as she feels their relationship is moving too fast.
Bride-to-Be Devastated After Learning Fiance Used Ex’s Same Engagement Ring to Propose

A bride-to-be was shocked when she found out her fiancé used his ex's engagement ring to propose to her. "I had known that Tom was previously engaged before. The reason for their breakup was always unclear to me. Tom would get defensive talking about it or said to not bring it up again. I took this as him not wanting to talk about his past relationships, something I could relate to having a bad past myself," she wrote via Reddit.
Teacher Accused of Grooming Former Victoria’s Secret Model When She Was a Teen

Ex-Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm is speaking out against her former music teacher who allegedly sent her inappropriate messages while she was in high school. Malcolm was reportedly subjected to "grooming-like behavior" by her former "mentor" Aurelio "Bobby" Gallo while she was a student at Methodist Ladies' College in Melbourne, Australia.
Jax’s Viral Hit ‘Victoria’s Secret’ Packs a Powerful Message for Anyone Who Struggles With Body Image (EXCLUSIVE)

Pop singer Jax has sparked a national conversation with her viral hit Victoria's Secret. In the infectious song, the 26-year-old calls out lingerie brand Victoria's Secret's former billionaire CEO, Leslie Wexner, for profiting off of young women's insecurities and contributing to negative body image. "I know Victoria's secret / And...
Woman finds homeless people sleeping on her front porch; they become like family

People Sleeping On Front PorchCamille Watson/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Not everyone who is homeless is a creep. Often, families are left homeless due to abusive situations, loss of a job, medical issues, or other down on your luck type of events. This is the case in the situation that my friend and I experienced.
Man walks out of fast food job due to a lack of training

Fast Food Worker Putting Together A SandwichMarcel Heil/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've had a few jobs that were good and a few that were not a good fit for me. One of the shortest jobs I ever had was around 2 hours. The people working at a certain fast food place caused me to back out of working there and I think I had a good reason to walk away.
The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day

The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
