Energy Industry

B102.7

The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota

Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
TRAVEL
clayconews.com

Governor Kristi Noem Issues Letter from Pierre, South Dakota: Our Rural Way of Life; that Will Resonate with Many Rural Americans

Pierre, S.D. - September 23, 2022. Governor Kristi Noem Pens letter discussing advancement and opportunities for Rural South Dakotans. When I first ran for Governor, South Dakota needed new opportunities. For years, our economic growth had not kept up with the nation. Young South Dakotans were too often leaving our state to pursue college or a career. Cities like Sioux Falls were growing, but our rural communities were slowly falling behind.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

The week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, September 26, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
State
California State
State
South Dakota State
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access

Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota investigation weighs Gov. Noem’s use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips. But the decision on whether to prosecute the Republican governor likely hinges on how a county prosecutor interprets...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Person
Courtney Ryan
KELOLAND TV

Absentee voting begins; Amazon’s plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man who is likely to be South Dakota’s next Attorney General says he would have handled allegations of misuse of the state airplane differently. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley says criminal matters should not be handled by the Government Accountability Board.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mprnews.org

CO2 pipeline proposal draws mixed reactions in SW Minn.

A proposal to build a pipeline across five states to connect biofuel plants with permanent carbon storage is drawing mixed reactions in southwestern Minnesota, where one leg of the project would run. Under the plan put forth by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would funnel CO2 emissions from ethanol...
MINNESOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Governor Noem announces state support for Indian Relay Championships

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced state support for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council’s 2022 Championship of Champions, which is taking place this afternoon in Fort Pierre. “South Dakota values our tribal heritage, competition, and our love of horses,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I hope that...
FORT PIERRE, SD
roadtirement.com

Dignity of Earth and Sky in South Dakota

Here’s another look at this remarkable art work in South Dakota that we saw during our travels in 2018. Traveling on I-90 through South Dakota provides some remarkable scenery. In addition to the natural wonders of the state, one man-made marvel really stands out. Near Chamberlain at Exit 294 you’ll see the signs for a rest area with a Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. As you exit the interstate and drive up a decent slope you see a very large stainless steel sculpture with a geometric pattern. Then you soon realize that it is a star quilt being held by a beautiful Native American woman.
VISUAL ART
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD Board of Directors matching donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orange is a popular color on Friday at Feeding South Dakota. It’s just one way people are getting involved in Hunger Action Day. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. September is Hunger Action Month.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

