dakotanewsnow.com
Brian Bengs criticizes use of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brian Bengs, U.S. senate candidate for South Dakota, released the following statement in response to the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline that would stretch approximately 469 miles across South Dakota. Multiple landowners in eight South Dakota counties have filed lawsuits against Summit Carbon Solutions...
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
clayconews.com
Governor Kristi Noem Issues Letter from Pierre, South Dakota: Our Rural Way of Life; that Will Resonate with Many Rural Americans
Pierre, S.D. - September 23, 2022. Governor Kristi Noem Pens letter discussing advancement and opportunities for Rural South Dakotans. When I first ran for Governor, South Dakota needed new opportunities. For years, our economic growth had not kept up with the nation. Young South Dakotans were too often leaving our state to pursue college or a career. Cities like Sioux Falls were growing, but our rural communities were slowly falling behind.
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, September 26, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota investigation weighs Gov. Noem’s use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips. But the decision on whether to prosecute the Republican governor likely hinges on how a county prosecutor interprets...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
What led Smith to challenge for South Dakota governor?
KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers.
South Dakota AG plans to hire missing Indigenous coordinator
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people.
KELOLAND TV
Absentee voting begins; Amazon’s plans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man who is likely to be South Dakota’s next Attorney General says he would have handled allegations of misuse of the state airplane differently. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley says criminal matters should not be handled by the Government Accountability Board.
mprnews.org
CO2 pipeline proposal draws mixed reactions in SW Minn.
A proposal to build a pipeline across five states to connect biofuel plants with permanent carbon storage is drawing mixed reactions in southwestern Minnesota, where one leg of the project would run. Under the plan put forth by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would funnel CO2 emissions from ethanol...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem announces state support for Indian Relay Championships
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced state support for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council’s 2022 Championship of Champions, which is taking place this afternoon in Fort Pierre. “South Dakota values our tribal heritage, competition, and our love of horses,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I hope that...
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
roadtirement.com
Dignity of Earth and Sky in South Dakota
Here’s another look at this remarkable art work in South Dakota that we saw during our travels in 2018. Traveling on I-90 through South Dakota provides some remarkable scenery. In addition to the natural wonders of the state, one man-made marvel really stands out. Near Chamberlain at Exit 294 you’ll see the signs for a rest area with a Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. As you exit the interstate and drive up a decent slope you see a very large stainless steel sculpture with a geometric pattern. Then you soon realize that it is a star quilt being held by a beautiful Native American woman.
Last honey harvest of the season for one North Dakota beekeeper
Like many North Dakota farm kids, Duff started the trade before he was 10 years old from his stepdad.
KELOLAND TV
Early voting begins in South Dakota for upcoming general election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the first day of early voting in South Dakota. The general election isn’t until November 8th, but some voters in Minnehaha County didn’t waste any time casting their ballots. John Anderson was one of the first in line this morning...
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline
Reznicek was sentenced to eight years in prison in June 2021 after pleading guilty to a similar charge. She appealed the sentence, but it was upheld by a federal appeals court in June.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD Board of Directors matching donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orange is a popular color on Friday at Feeding South Dakota. It’s just one way people are getting involved in Hunger Action Day. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. September is Hunger Action Month.
Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group.
cowboystatedaily.com
State Expects Feds To OK EV Plan. Critic: “Wyoming Is Poster Child For Where EVs Don’t Work”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is charging up for federal approval of its electric vehicle (EV) plan, which it expects to come next week. Once approved, Wyoming can tap into federal money to build charging stations along interstates and highways. Wyoming didn’t make the list...
