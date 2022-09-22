Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Biden’s student debt relief plan: What does it mean for Louisiana borrowers?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— As President Biden’s plans for student debt relief continue to unfold, data released by the US Department of Education on Tuesday estimates more than 40 million people will receive assistance, including 600,000 borrowers in Louisiana will be eligible for assistance. Following the Biden Administration’s announcement...
cenlanow.com
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties ahead of storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties ahead of Tropical Depression 9 on Friday. According to a release from the Governor’s office, DeSantis has also requested a federal emergency declaration be declared ahead of landfall to free up resources as local governments prepare for the storm.
cenlanow.com
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) — After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he’s been training for the past four years. On June 21, he left Monterey, California, to solo paddle across 2,400...
