Daingerfield, TX

Officials say claim that Daingerfield student had gun on school bus was ‘unfounded’

By Darby Good
 3 days ago

DAINGERFIELD, Texas ( KETK ) – Officials with Daingerfield ISD said a claim on Wednesday that a student was in possession of a gun on a school bus was determined to be unfounded.

“There was never a gun on the bus,” officials said.

The district’s police office received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. about the allegation, and soon after officials said the bus was detained at the corner of Broadnax Street and Hughes Street.

The child in question was removed from the bus by officers and a search was performed while the bus was cleared and released.

Officials said officers further detained the student and “transported him to his residence, releasing him to his parent.”

The district asks anyone with questions or concerns contact their office at 903-645-2239 ext. 486.

