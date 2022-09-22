ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Scores: Live scores and results from the National Basketball Association

By Malcolm Michaels
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTBQJ_0i6F14hA00

The NBA preseason schedule kicks off on September 30. Check back here for NBA scores and more information throughout the 2022-23 season. That includes quick facts about the history of the Association and so much more.

NBA Scores Today

Who scored the most points in NBA history?

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record for the most points in NBA history, scoring a whopping 38,387 throughout his brilliant 20 seasons in the NBA.

Fellow Lakers legend LeBron James is quickly approaching him . Currently, he’s 1,326 points from surpassing Abdul-Jabbar. James will more than likely break the record at some point during the 2022-23 NBA season .

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NBA power rankings

Who scored the most points in the NBA in the 1980s?

Alex English holds the record for the most points scored in the 1980s with 21,018. He starred for the Denver Nuggets throughout the decade, leading the league in scoring at 28.4 points per game during the 1982-83 season. English also earned eight consecutive All-Star appearances in the 1980s.

Moses Malone ranks second in the decade in scoring at 19,082 points. He averaged a career-best 31.1 points per game during the 1981-82 season with the Houston Rockets. As for as NBA scores go, the 1980s were the glory years of high-scoring games around the Association.

Related: Ranking the top-50 players in the NBA today

What are the most points scored in an NBA game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oepcl_0i6F14hA00
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons dropped 186 points in a three-overtime win over the Denver Nuggets back in 1983-84. Denver scored a whopping 184, too.

Detroit had three players score 35 or more points in the game, led by Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas (47) and John Long (41). Denver was led by Kiki Vandeweghe with 51 points while the aforementioned Alex English dropped 47.

As for a regulation game, the 1990-91 Phoenix Suns put up 173 points in a blowout win against Denver. Five different players scored 20 points or more, led by then-rookie Cedric Ceballos with 32 off the bench.

Phoenix’ 173 points matched a previous regulation record set by the Boston Celtics against the then-Minneapolis Lakers during the 1958-59 season. Tom Heinsohn led all scorers with 43 points. The great Bob Cousy added 31. As a side note, the 1958-59 Celtics would win the first of eight consecutive championships, creating the greatest dynasty in sports history.

Related: 2023 NBA mock draft

Who scored 100 points in an NBA game?

It was 60 years ago that Wilt Chamberlain set a record that has stood the test of time. Back on March 2 of 1962 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Chamberlain dropped 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks.

It came in a 169-147 win over New York. Chamberlain hit on 36-of-63 shots while making 28-of-32 free throws. For good measure, he added 25 rebounds. Interestingly enough, this was also the Warriors’ final regular-season game in Pennsylvania before moving out west.

Since Chamberlain’s record-setting performance, the late Kobe Bryant came closest to matching Wilt. He dropped 81 points against the Toronto Raptors back in January of 2006.

Related: NBA scores, most points dropped by every NBA team in single-game history

What is the lowest-scored NBA game in history?

Back in November of 1950, the Fort Wayne Pistons defeated the reigning NBA champion Minneapolis Lakers by the score of 19-18. The 37 combined points remain the fewest in NBA history. Lakers star George Mikan led all scorers with 15 points.

The Pistons were topped by John Oldham with five points. In this pre-shot clock era, the two combined for a mere 31 shot attempts. The Lakers won despite hitting on just four of their field goal attempts .

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Cedric Ceballos
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Moses Malone
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Bob Cousy
Person
Tom Heinsohn
Person
Kiki Vandeweghe
Person
George Mikan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Nba Scores#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy