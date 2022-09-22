NBA Scores: Live scores and results from the National Basketball Association

The NBA preseason schedule kicks off on September 30. Check back here for NBA scores and more information throughout the 2022-23 season. That includes quick facts about the history of the Association and so much more.

NBA Scores Today

Who scored the most points in NBA history?

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record for the most points in NBA history, scoring a whopping 38,387 throughout his brilliant 20 seasons in the NBA.

Fellow Lakers legend LeBron James is quickly approaching him . Currently, he’s 1,326 points from surpassing Abdul-Jabbar. James will more than likely break the record at some point during the 2022-23 NBA season .

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NBA power rankings

Who scored the most points in the NBA in the 1980s?

Alex English holds the record for the most points scored in the 1980s with 21,018. He starred for the Denver Nuggets throughout the decade, leading the league in scoring at 28.4 points per game during the 1982-83 season. English also earned eight consecutive All-Star appearances in the 1980s.

Moses Malone ranks second in the decade in scoring at 19,082 points. He averaged a career-best 31.1 points per game during the 1981-82 season with the Houston Rockets. As for as NBA scores go, the 1980s were the glory years of high-scoring games around the Association.

Related: Ranking the top-50 players in the NBA today

What are the most points scored in an NBA game?

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons dropped 186 points in a three-overtime win over the Denver Nuggets back in 1983-84. Denver scored a whopping 184, too.

Detroit had three players score 35 or more points in the game, led by Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas (47) and John Long (41). Denver was led by Kiki Vandeweghe with 51 points while the aforementioned Alex English dropped 47.

As for a regulation game, the 1990-91 Phoenix Suns put up 173 points in a blowout win against Denver. Five different players scored 20 points or more, led by then-rookie Cedric Ceballos with 32 off the bench.

Phoenix’ 173 points matched a previous regulation record set by the Boston Celtics against the then-Minneapolis Lakers during the 1958-59 season. Tom Heinsohn led all scorers with 43 points. The great Bob Cousy added 31. As a side note, the 1958-59 Celtics would win the first of eight consecutive championships, creating the greatest dynasty in sports history.

Related: 2023 NBA mock draft

Who scored 100 points in an NBA game?

It was 60 years ago that Wilt Chamberlain set a record that has stood the test of time. Back on March 2 of 1962 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Chamberlain dropped 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks.

It came in a 169-147 win over New York. Chamberlain hit on 36-of-63 shots while making 28-of-32 free throws. For good measure, he added 25 rebounds. Interestingly enough, this was also the Warriors’ final regular-season game in Pennsylvania before moving out west.

Since Chamberlain’s record-setting performance, the late Kobe Bryant came closest to matching Wilt. He dropped 81 points against the Toronto Raptors back in January of 2006.

Related: NBA scores, most points dropped by every NBA team in single-game history

What is the lowest-scored NBA game in history?

Back in November of 1950, the Fort Wayne Pistons defeated the reigning NBA champion Minneapolis Lakers by the score of 19-18. The 37 combined points remain the fewest in NBA history. Lakers star George Mikan led all scorers with 15 points.

The Pistons were topped by John Oldham with five points. In this pre-shot clock era, the two combined for a mere 31 shot attempts. The Lakers won despite hitting on just four of their field goal attempts .

More must-reads: