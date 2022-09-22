SEATTLE - Happy Tuesday all! Highs once again soaring well above average for this time of year. Tuesday's high at SeaTac landing at 76. Normal is now 68. We have a change on the way starting early Wednesday. A front will push across the region during the morning commute through about lunchtime delivering our first Fall rain event. This system is short-lived and most of us will see just scattered showers by the afternoon before drying out.

