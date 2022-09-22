Read full article on original website
Bolt Creek Fire approaches US 2; crews shut down part of highway
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Fire crews and the Washington State Department of Transportation have decided to close part of U.S. 2 as the Bolt Creek Fire got closer to the highway. The closure is between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish (mileposts 46 to 50) and started overnight. There is an...
Arrivals ramp at Sea-Tac closed overnight this week; expect additional congestion
TUKWILA, Wash. - Officials with the Port of Seattle say to expect additional congestion when heading to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as the lower arrival ramp will be shut down overnight for construction work. Starting at midnight, crews will begin taking down an unused ramp. The Port of Seattle said...
Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
Firefighters extinguish fire at Tacoma Tideflats industrial plant
TACOMA, Wash. - Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma's Tideflats. The fire broke out in the Darling food processing plant near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave. Viewer photos captured a massive plume of black smoke billowing up into the sky. According to Tacoma Fire, there were "heavy...
Portion of SR 20 in Oak Harbor shut down for hours due to bomb threat
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A portion of State Route 20 on the south end of Oak Harbor was shut down Monday for several hours while police and explosive experts investigated a bomb threat. Around 3:30 p.m., police shut down SR 20 near SW Barlow Street for "a potential concern with...
Video captures billowing black smoke from Port of Tacoma commercial fire
Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma. The fire broke out near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave, by one of the warehouses in the industrial area. (Video courtesy of @WAStateOfMine // Twitter)
Seattle weather: Fall showers and cooler temperatures for your Wednesday
SEATTLE - Happy Tuesday all! Highs once again soaring well above average for this time of year. Tuesday's high at SeaTac landing at 76. Normal is now 68. We have a change on the way starting early Wednesday. A front will push across the region during the morning commute through about lunchtime delivering our first Fall rain event. This system is short-lived and most of us will see just scattered showers by the afternoon before drying out.
Pierce County deputies to launch Hwy 7 emphasis patrol Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County law enforcement are launching an emphasis patrol of Highway 7 around Spanaway this week. According to the sheriff’s office, officers with Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police and Puyallup Police are joining them in patrolling the Pacific Ave/Mountain Hwy corridor. Authorities say they are targeting...
Seattle weather: Record-setting heat expected Monday
Seattle - Toasty temperatures are back to start the work week along with high fire danger. Temperatures will soar into the 80s around the Puget Sound area, likely setting new records for the day. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the Northwest through Tuesday. Expect hot and hazy...
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home
SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...
Warm and hazy today, rain returns Wednesday
Sunny, hazy conditions Tuesday before showers arrive Wednesday. We are tracking another warm and hazy day around Western Washington, but refreshing rain is in the forecast tomorrow!. This morning, some communities woke up to low-hanging clouds and fog. This will clear for hazy afternoon sunshine. Highs today will be much...
Police investigating shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer Square that left a man critically wounded Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Third Ave and Yesler around 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated...
New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region
FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood.
King County Executive to announce behavioral health response plan on Monday
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will announce a new behavioral health crisis response plan on Monday. The goal, according to the Executive’s Office, is to improve the availability and sustainability of behavioral health care in King County. Constantine will hold a press conference announcing the plan on...
Praying Bremerton coach claims school district dragging feet reinstating him
BREMERTON, Wash. - The praying coach who put Bremerton School District in the national spotlight after fighting for his right to pray on the football field is making waves again. This time in an op-ed on FOX News, Coach Joe Kennedy complains his old employer is dragging their feet to...
23 Seattle firefighters sue city, fire chief over vaccine mandate
The city of Seattle and Chief Harold Scoggins are facing a lawsuit from a group of 23 former Seattle firefighters for religious discrimination and wage theft. The suit is tied to the firefighters’ decision to not get vaccinated.
Man receives 19 years for armed robbery, leading deputies on a dangerous pursuit through Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery, burglary and assault charges – all stemming from a single incident that happened in Olympia last April. According to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (TCPA), on Sept. 21, Gata Leilua...
Ronald Clayton: Rapist sentenced to 27 years after stabbing deputy in the neck
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A judge on Monday sentenced Ronald Clayton to 27 years in prison for the attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy in Washington state. A Thurston County deputy was stabbed after responding to a disturbance at a Yelm home late on March 26, 2021. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the Nisqually Pines on Holly Street Southeast. Police say they got a 911 call for an attempted assault.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Graham; search for suspect continues
GRAHAM, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting in Graham over the weekend. At about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of someone firing shots and chasing a man in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. According to investigators,...
