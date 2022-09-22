ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer Island, WA

q13fox.com

Bolt Creek Fire approaches US 2; crews shut down part of highway

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Fire crews and the Washington State Department of Transportation have decided to close part of U.S. 2 as the Bolt Creek Fire got closer to the highway. The closure is between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish (mileposts 46 to 50) and started overnight. There is an...
SKYKOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Business thankful US 2 reopens following Bolt Creek Fire

GOLD BAR, Wash. - Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, WSDOT crews reopened US 2 to traffic. The road reopening follows about two weeks of closures due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10. Investigators still do not know what caused the fire. Officials are...
GOLD BAR, WA
q13fox.com

Firefighters extinguish fire at Tacoma Tideflats industrial plant

TACOMA, Wash. - Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma's Tideflats. The fire broke out in the Darling food processing plant near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave. Viewer photos captured a massive plume of black smoke billowing up into the sky. According to Tacoma Fire, there were "heavy...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Fall showers and cooler temperatures for your Wednesday

SEATTLE - Happy Tuesday all! Highs once again soaring well above average for this time of year. Tuesday's high at SeaTac landing at 76. Normal is now 68. We have a change on the way starting early Wednesday. A front will push across the region during the morning commute through about lunchtime delivering our first Fall rain event. This system is short-lived and most of us will see just scattered showers by the afternoon before drying out.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County deputies to launch Hwy 7 emphasis patrol Monday

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County law enforcement are launching an emphasis patrol of Highway 7 around Spanaway this week. According to the sheriff’s office, officers with Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police and Puyallup Police are joining them in patrolling the Pacific Ave/Mountain Hwy corridor. Authorities say they are targeting...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
#Linus Traffic Condition#Lake Washington#Bike Lane#Wb I 90#Wsdot Project Engineer
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Record-setting heat expected Monday

Seattle - Toasty temperatures are back to start the work week along with high fire danger. Temperatures will soar into the 80s around the Puget Sound area, likely setting new records for the day. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the Northwest through Tuesday. Expect hot and hazy...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home

SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Warm and hazy today, rain returns Wednesday

Sunny, hazy conditions Tuesday before showers arrive Wednesday. We are tracking another warm and hazy day around Western Washington, but refreshing rain is in the forecast tomorrow!. This morning, some communities woke up to low-hanging clouds and fog. This will clear for hazy afternoon sunshine. Highs today will be much...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigating shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer Square that left a man critically wounded Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at Third Ave and Yesler around 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region

FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Ronald Clayton: Rapist sentenced to 27 years after stabbing deputy in the neck

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A judge on Monday sentenced Ronald Clayton to 27 years in prison for the attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy in Washington state. A Thurston County deputy was stabbed after responding to a disturbance at a Yelm home late on March 26, 2021. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the Nisqually Pines on Holly Street Southeast. Police say they got a 911 call for an attempted assault.
YELM, WA

