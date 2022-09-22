ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
MINNETONKA, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again

(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
SARTELL, MN
knsiradio.com

Sartell Holding Emergency Drill Tuesday

(KNSI) – If you see a significant number of emergency vehicles in Sartell on Tuesday, don’t be alarmed; it’s only a drill. The Sartell Police and Sartell Fire Department are teaming up with Stearns County first responders to run a full-scale emergency training exercise. Crews will begin setting up for the event around 2:00 p.m. The drill will take place near Val Smith Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Waite Park, MN
City
Johnson, MN
Waite Park, MN
Government
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Woman’s Coyote Scare Attracts Questions

For 22 years, Loreese Brandt has lived in a quiet Brooklyn Park neighborhood about two miles west of the Mississippi River. “We kind of look out for each other for the most part,” Brandt said. “So it’s a good area.”. “I knew it was a deer, but...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
KROC News

Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian

LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
WJON

Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Bring Me The News

The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing

The Mall of America is suing a restaurant and its co-owner, alleging it signed a lease agreement, failed to pay rent and ultimately never opened. The chain restaurant, Chicken Guy, and its co-founder Robert Earl are named as the defendants in the lawsuit. The fast-casual establishment was also co-founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but only Earl's name is on the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WJON

Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill Opens in Former 400 Club

ROCKVILLE -- Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is now open for business. You may remember we told you a few months back that the bar and supper club is going into the old 400 Club location on Pleasant Lake. The business is under new ownership with a new menu. Holly's...
ROCKVILLE, MN
kduz.com

Stearns County Fire Destroys Pole Building

Fire destroyed a pole building in Stearns County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:45am, they received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, northwest of Kimball. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs

Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Two arrested in big drug bust in Meeker County

(Litchfield MN-) Two people are under arrest after a large drug bust in Meeker County. According to Sgt. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the C-6 Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, they performed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 63000 Block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. There they found 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psillocybin mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammo and cash believed to have been generated by drug sales. Ardoff says while methamphetamine continues to be the top drug problem in the area, fake pills containing fentanyl have been flooding this area in recent years...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy