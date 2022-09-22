Huntersville license plate agency to reopen after ‘several contract violations,’ will become first express office in the state: NCDOT

Read full article on original website
Denial of Mooresville apartment rezoning could impact residents of mobile-home park
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville commissioners have denied a rezoning request for a new residential project. The decision has been met with scrutiny from developers over its merits and the potential impact on residents of the mobile-home park currently at the site. At its meeting on Sept. 19, the town’s...
Mooresville solar company reportedly shuts down amid lawsuits, Generac dispute
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville-based Pink Energy appears to have closed its “doors completely and permanently,” according to a letter to employees yesterday published by an Indiana television station. The company had laid off 1,100 employees, about half of its workforce, since May. Those layoffs followed a raft...
Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report. On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger on Charlotte’s South Blvd
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show. For those of you who had a chance to catch your breath, the permit was submitted for a site at 5301 South Blvd. in south Charlotte, according to […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in eastern North Carolina worth more than $478,000 still unclaimed
Check your tickets! Fast Play players in North Carolina – especially those in the Greenville area – are advised to double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $478,964 jackpot, reports the North Carolina Education Lottery. The $478,964 jackpot won on...
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats to several North Carolina schools: PD
The threats happened on Sept. 20 and 21; they included Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
New Elementary & Middle Schools Planned in New Deal to Use Fort Mill Impact Fees￼
Two new elementary schools and one middle school are needed in the coming years to address Fort Mill’s growth. And high schools facilities need more seat space. The announcement came last week amid a deal for the school district to get their hands on over $50 million in impact fees already collected. On Monday night, the York County Council passed a resolution that should allow the district to use the fees for “construction of future school facilities,” according to Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer.
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
Duke Energy puts its stamp on new office tower in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. says all major exterior work on its 40-story soon-to-be headquarters is complete with the installation of its corporate logo on the north and south sides of the building. In the next couple of months, the company will be testing the exterior lighting that will...
Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes
GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
More than 80 dogs seized from York County property, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — More than 80 dogs were seized Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs in York County, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State Law Enforcement Division coordinated the operation. York County deputies assisted with the search warrant of a home on Wildcat Creek Road in Rock Hill.
City of Charlotte giving away free compostable yard waste bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are slowly moving into fall here in the Queen City, and as you start to clean up those fall leaves and debris, the city of Charlotte is giving away compostable yard waste bags in exchange for plastic bags. Charlotte Solid Waste Services worked hard last...
Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church. The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the...
Chronicle Mill apartments in Belmont set for long-awaited opening in October
BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after developers John and Jennifer Church purchased the Chronicle Mill site in Belmont, residents will soon begin moving into the apartments at that adaptive-reuse project. John Church spoke at a Gaston Business Association breakfast event this morning and said that the Chronicle Mill...
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
