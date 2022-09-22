Huntersville license plate agency to reopen after ‘several contract violations,’ will become first express office in the state: NCDOT

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO