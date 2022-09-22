ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

wxxinews.org

Nine women inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame

Nine more women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. The women joined an elite group of more than 300 women who are recognized for their contributions to society. The induction weekend began with fireworks and concluded on Saturday with ceremonies that included a keynote...
SENECA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Honorees, representatives celebrate Women's Hall of Fame induction

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — This year, nine women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, which aims to honor and showcase great women from the past. For Katherine Moore and Joylette Hylick, daughters of the late Katherine Johnson, the induction allows them to honor and remember their mother.
SENECA FALLS, NY
ithaca.com

County Legislature To Host Public Forum On 2023 Budget

The Tompkins County Legislature is inviting the community to participate in a forum on the 2023 recommended county budget. The forum will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 and will include a brief overview on the recommended budget and an opportunity for Tompkins County residents to provide input and ask questions of Legislators and county staff.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Ithaca, NY
Business
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
Daily Messenger

Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides

CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
CANANDAIGUA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
localsyr.com

Manlius Police investigating social media threat towards ES-M

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After numerous inquiries regarding a social media post regarding a threat against ES-M High School, the Town of Manlius Police Department is taking action. On September 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Town of Manlius Police Department was made aware of a social media post threatening violence...
MANLIUS, NY
ithaca.com

Yale Stymies Cornell Football En Route to 38-14 Win

A 99-yard Cornell scoring drive set the Schoellkopf Field Homecoming crowd on fire, but Yale's defense dominated and its offense methodically allowed the Bulldogs to pull away for a 38-14 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldog win evened both teams' record at 1-1 in the young season, while Yale claimed the Ivy League opener for both squads.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsChannel 36

Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NEWFIELD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest

For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
SYRACUSE, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
SYRACUSE, NY

