Read full article on original website
Related
wxxinews.org
Nine women inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame
Nine more women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. The women joined an elite group of more than 300 women who are recognized for their contributions to society. The induction weekend began with fireworks and concluded on Saturday with ceremonies that included a keynote...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Honorees, representatives celebrate Women's Hall of Fame induction
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — This year, nine women were inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, which aims to honor and showcase great women from the past. For Katherine Moore and Joylette Hylick, daughters of the late Katherine Johnson, the induction allows them to honor and remember their mother.
ithaca.com
County Legislature To Host Public Forum On 2023 Budget
The Tompkins County Legislature is inviting the community to participate in a forum on the 2023 recommended county budget. The forum will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 and will include a brief overview on the recommended budget and an opportunity for Tompkins County residents to provide input and ask questions of Legislators and county staff.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police, school district investigating after child returned home with bruises
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A mother is seeking answers after she says her daughter returned home from school with bruises on Tuesday, September 20. Deborah Cruz says her 4-year-old daughter has autism and is non-verbal. She has not been her usual self and has not been to school since the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
localsyr.com
Manlius Police investigating social media threat towards ES-M
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After numerous inquiries regarding a social media post regarding a threat against ES-M High School, the Town of Manlius Police Department is taking action. On September 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Town of Manlius Police Department was made aware of a social media post threatening violence...
ithaca.com
Yale Stymies Cornell Football En Route to 38-14 Win
A 99-yard Cornell scoring drive set the Schoellkopf Field Homecoming crowd on fire, but Yale's defense dominated and its offense methodically allowed the Bulldogs to pull away for a 38-14 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldog win evened both teams' record at 1-1 in the young season, while Yale claimed the Ivy League opener for both squads.
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest
For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
Endicott May Install License Plate Readers at Village Entrances
Several license plate readers could be put in place at various spots in the village of Endicott to assist law enforcement agencies. Mayor Linda Jackson said police chief Patrick Garey has been working with a company to develop a proposal that would include plate readers and cameras. Speaking on WNBF...
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
Horseheads Walmart to lose paper bags next month
The Chemung County store said it will soon stop selling paper bags altogether.
Court throws out Binghamton Plaza bankruptcy petition
Mayor Jared Kraham announced that yesterday a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge dismissed the bankruptcy filing of New Jersey-based Galesi Realty on behalf of its Binghamton Plaza LLC.
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
Acting Bath police chief appointed permanently
The Village of Bath has appointed Colin Taft as the permanent police chief after he served as acting and provisional Chief since early 2021.
Comments / 0