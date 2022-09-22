Read full article on original website
The James Bond producers understand why Idris Elba would turn down the 007 role
So Idris Elba doesn't want to play 007? The producers get it. James Bond franchise brass Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have responded to the actor's recent statement that he doesn't see himself portraying the iconic character. The Luther star has long been rumored as a possible candidate to replace Daniel Craig in the role of the super-spy, but in a recent interview he seemed to make it pretty clear he was unlikely to take it on.
Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond
The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
Pierce Brosnan Raises Eyebrows With Candid Thoughts on Daniel Craig’s James Bond Movie
Watch: Miles Teller's Grandma Hyping Him Up as Next James Bond. Pierce Brosnan has no time to not tell it like it is. The former James Bond star—who played the character in four films staring from 1995 through 2002—shared his honest thoughts on the Daniel Craig's most recent and last movie as 007.
Pierce Brosnan shares his hilarious apathy for the future of James Bond
When he first signed on for the gig over a quarter of a century ago, Pierce Brosnan would have known full well that he’d spend the remainder of his days being asked about James Bond every time he opened his mouth in a public setting. Even though it’s been...
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released
South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
Madonna Admits Her Marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn Weren't the "Best Idea"
Watch: Madonna Reveals Sex Obsession & Marriage Regrets. Madonna has some regrets. The "Vogue" singer recently shared a video of herself on YouTube featuring herself answering 50 questions from fans about her new album, Finally Enough Love, as well as her life and career. And when asked about a decision she now feels wasn't the best idea, Madonna didn't hesitate to respond.
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
John Wayne Blamed His Final Movie’s Box Office Disappointment on ‘King Kong’
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Critics Boycott ‘The Woman King’ After Some Accuse The Film Of Whitewashing History
Viola Davis’ highly anticipated film The Woman King premiered over the weekend, but while some fans praised the actress for her stellar on-screen performance, a few critics lit into the film for whitewashing the history behind some of the characters depicted in the action-packed flick. The historical film, which...
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Blacklisted Actress Marsha Hunt Dead at 104
Former Hollywood actress Marsha Hunt has died at age 104, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hunt, who was famously blacklisted in Hollywood over her political activism in the 1940s and 50s, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at her home in Sherman Oaks, CA. Hunt appeared in over...
