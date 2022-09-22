Part of Harrisonville’s downtown district evacuated after possible explosive found
A part of Harrisonville’s downtown district was closed and surrounding businesses evacuated Thursday after construction workers found a potential antique explosive, police said on social media .
Officers closed South Main Street from Mechanic to Wall streets after workers found the possible explosive inside a building.
People were being told to avoid the area.
The Kansas City Police Department’s bomb and arson squad was responding to the area to assist Harrisonville police.
Further details were not available.
