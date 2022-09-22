2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two United States Postal Service carriers were robbed in Dayton on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.

Authorities say the first incident happened in the 2900 block of Melbourne Avenue in Dayton at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday. The postal worker was robbed at gunpoint, but was not hurt.

The second incident happened in the 400 block of Malden Avenue in Trotwood at 12:51 p.m. on Thursday.

In both incidents, the armed robber stole the keys and took off in vehicles.

In a statement from the Dayton Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau, Lieutenant Steven Bauer says, “On September 22, 2022, at 1239 hours dispatch sent crews to 2967 Melbourne Street on a robbery complaint.”

“Upon the officers arrival, they discovered that a postal employee had been robbed. This matter is being investigated by the United States Postal Service.”

On Tuesday, April 26, a female postal worker was robbed in Washington Township .

It is not known if these incidents from Thursday are related.

