Williamsburg, VA

13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: The Fishin' Pig

NORFOLK, Va. — Summer may be over, but you can still get the tastes of it through the menu at Fishin' Pig in Norfolk. In this barbecue-style restaurant, the flavors are like explosions on a plate. The atmosphere alone is a welcoming family feel. That feeling of home was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mathews Seafood Festival returns to Williams Wharf

WILLIAMS WHARF, Va. (WAVY) — The Mathews Seafood Festival will take over Williams Wharf Landing for the third time on Saturday. The event put on by the owners of The Seafood Shack in Mathews celebrates the area’s waterman heritage while also raising money for the Mathews County Volunteer Fire Department and the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office. Both firefighters and emergency services are volunteer in the county.
MATHEWS, VA
Williamsburg, VA
13News Now

MAKING A MARK: Yorktown couple gives new life to old items

YORKTOWN, Va. — Robert Pegram believes it's better to repair than replace. "If you can restore it, you can keep those memories," he said. He and his wife, Chelsey, own Fibrenew Hampton Roads-Peninsula-- a mobile restoration franchise. "What we do is leather, plastic, and [vinyl] repairs and restorations," Chelsey...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Keke Palmer surprises Chesapeake resident as winner of national song contest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – American actress and singer Keke Palmer made a surprise call to a Chesapeake man to give him the news that he had won a national singing contest!. 38-year-old Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. won McCormick’s ‘America’s Got Tacos’ contest, in which hundreds of people across the country participated by submitting original taco-themed songs.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
rvahub.com

Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island

Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Virginia's Lorax will keep planting trees

Evan Nied has loved trees for as long as he can remember. “I’m Jewish and I was born on Tu Bishvat, which is the holiday for trees, so I’ve always felt a connection to trees because of that," he explains, "but it wasn’t until Hurricane Florence, which forced me and my family to evacuate the 757-area temporarily that inspired me to do something that would improve my local ecosystem.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
