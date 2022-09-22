ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tom Brady v Aaron Rodgers is still a marquee match-up. But for how much longer?

If Sunday was the last time we witnessed two of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history face off against each other, the game will be remembered more for tension than either man raging against the dying of the light (although one of them has been raging against electronics). With eight Super Bowl victories (Tom Brady with seven) and seven MVPs (Aaron Rodgers with four) between them, the two have solidified themselves as the best quarterbacks of their generation (along with Peyton Manning who, it is easy to forget, is only a year older than Brady.)
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Chargers vs. Jaguars updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Jacksonville will take on Los Angeles on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Jaguars aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Sofi Stadium#Nfl Game Pass#American Football#Sports#The Los Angeles Chargers#Inglewood#Kickoff#Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy